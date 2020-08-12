The Unlikely Bond Between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Many volumes will be written about why Biden chose Harris. But the truest bond between them may be the simplest: They are both politicians in the best sense of the word. They understand elections, Capitol Hill, and how to be tough without losing your sense of humor.

Harris, of course, was always the obvious vice presidential choice who, in the cliché of the moment, checked all the boxes. She is a woman of color, who chose to attend Howard University rather than following the Barack Obama path to the Ivy League. As both a district attorney and California attorney general, she has a strong enough prosecutorial background to help fend off Trump’s attempts to portray the Democratic Party as the electoral branch of antifa. And having run for president, she does not need weeks of introduction and buildup to be a credible VP candidate.

Harris was never a particularly strong presidential candidate in her own right. Her campaign was unfocused and erratic. It ended when she ran out of money two months before the Iowa caucuses. Her critics claim that she was powered by ambition and little else (though the same could have been said of Biden when he first ran for president in 1987). But she does boast instant credibility: If, God forbid, something were to happen to Biden, she would be a plausible president. Only two of the other women Biden was considering could have said the same; and former national security adviser Susan Rice has never run for public office, and Elizabeth Warren is 71, no matter how vibrant she appeared as a candidate.