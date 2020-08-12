The Unlikely Bond Between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Many volumes will be written about why Biden chose Harris. But the truest bond between them may be the simplest—they are both politicians in the best sense of the word. They understand elections, Capitol Hill, and how to be tough without losing your sense of humor.

Harris, of course, was always the obvious vice-presidential choice who, in the cliche of the moment, checked all the boxes. She is a woman of color who chose to attend Howard University rather than following the Barack Obama path to the Ivy League. As both a district attorney and California attorney general, she has a strong enough prosecutorial background to help fend off Trump’s attempts to portray the Democratic Party as the electoral branch of antifa. And having run for president, she does not need weeks of introduction and buildup to be a credible VP candidate.

Harris was never a particularly strong presidential candidate in her own right. Her campaign was unfocused and erratic. It ended when she ran out of money two months before the Iowa caucuses. Her critics claim that she was powered by ambition and little else (though the same could have been said of Biden when he first ran for president in 1987). But she does boast instant credibility: If, God forbid, something were to happen to Biden, she would be a plausible president. Only two of the other women Biden was considering could have said the same—and former national security adviser Susan Rice has never run for public office, and Elizabeth Warren is 71, no matter how vibrant she appeared as a candidate.

Both political science research and a gimlet-eyed look at recent history suggest that a vice-presidential pick has limited electoral significance. What Biden wanted to avoid at all costs was causing any kind of distraction with his VP choice. He also wanted to avoid sending the press pack off to rummage through the political history of a little-known running mate. That is what happened with Karen Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, when reporters discovered that she had volunteered to cut sugar cane in Cuba in the early 1970s, a youthful odyssey that seemed to suggest some naiveté about Fidel Castro’s regime.

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the Harris pick is that she will now be on a glide path to the 2024 nomination. In reality, Harris, whose own ideological orientation can be blurry, may get caught in the ideological battles that are likely to be waged if Biden doesn’t run for a second term. And her relationship with Biden may prove to be a liability if Biden struggles to contain the ongoing pandemic or to pull the country out of a deep recession.

What is surprising about Biden’s choice was Trump’s scattershot reaction. Since Harris was the obvious pick, one might think that the Trump team would have an elaborate game plan ready to roll out as soon as she were announced. Instead, Trump merely called her “nasty” for her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings (horrors), and the campaign rushed out an uninspired ad about “Slow Joe and Phony Kamala.”

(Admittedly, even a president as proudly amnesiac as Trump may have a difficult time explaining why he donated $6,000 to Harris’s campaign fund as attorney general. And why Ivanka kicked in another $2,000 in 2014.)

Maybe the boldest aspect of the Harris choice is that she will make history by becoming not only the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman to grace the national ticket, but also the first Democrat from the West Coast. She also fits the odd Democratic tradition of almost always picking a senator for vice president, since there have been only two exceptions to that iron rule since Senator Harry Truman was nominated in 1944.