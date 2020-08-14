Can Kamala Harris Earn the Trust of Indian Country?

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden officially announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his pick for vice president. Harris famously comes from a background in law enforcement as a former prosecutor who rose to the rank of state attorney general, a position she held from 2011 to 2017. Critics have dissected her record from that time with a focus on her office’s punitive response to truancy in public schools and stubbornness in cases of wrongful convictions. But over the course of her 11-month presidential run, and now again with her nomination as vice president, there has been another discussion happening in Indian Country about whether Harris will be an ally of tribal nations seeking the right to land that was legally guaranteed to them.

Depending on whom you listen to, Harris is either a politician who’s shown a tremendous amount of growth during her three-plus years as senator on the issues of tribal nations, or she’s a former attorney general who flagrantly blocked the pursuit of tribal sovereignty. The two characterizations are not mutually exclusive, but the question of what her nomination means for Indian Country demands that both of these truths, and her limited powers if elected as vice president, be appropriately weighted. That means not fawning over Harris when she sponsors a batch of progressive Native-focused legislation and not wholly condemning her for some truly harmful decisions she made in the past. There’s also cause to be relieved that she now won’t be tapped for U.S. attorney general.

While the Democrats certainly have been the more empathetic and outspoken party on Indian Country political issues, these matters often do not adhere to partisan lines due to their legal nature. The Obama administration endeavored to show how important tribal consultation is to establishing a healthy relationship with the 574 federally recognized tribal nations; it also reigned during the violent militarized police response from state and federal forces to the Standing Rock protests against the Dakota Access pipeline. Conservatives in Congress, like Representatives Tom Cole (Chickasaw) and Paul Cook and Senator Lisa Murkowski, have regularly championed issues of tribal communities. Last month, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, delivered the crucial swing vote and authored the opinion in the biggest tribal legal victory of modern times when he ruled that the United States was still bound to the treaty it signed in 1866 with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Being a Democrat does not automatically win Biden and Harris the votes or confidence of Native peoples. The pair will have to prove that they have good policy plans in store as well as a blueprint for how they will set about reverting federal agencies to work for, not against, tribal nations.

As shown by the past three-and-a-half years under the Trump administration, the most defining decisions made by a president, as it relates to tribal nations, tend not to stem from executive orders but from whom they appoint to head the Department of the Interior, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, and, if they have the chance, whom they tap to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Many of the issues facing Indian Country are predicated on how these departments read and respond to treaties and the subsequent land rights they define.