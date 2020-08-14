Can Kamala Harris Earn the Trust of Indian Country?

At the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held in Sioux Falls, Iowa, last August, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier confronted Harris over her history of fighting against tribal sovereignty and fee-to-trust applications. Her response was similar to her defenses of her harsh incarceration policies as San Francisco district attorney and California A.G.: “When I was attorney general, I had a number of responsibilities, including being lawyer for the governor. And it was in that capacity when the governor—I was the lawyer for the governor, and the governor made decisions about the fee-to-trust applications by California tribes. As the lawyer, as the law office for the governor, we had to file those letters. But that was never a reflection and has never been a reflection of my personal perspective, and when I have had the ability to independently act, not on behalf of a client, I think my history and my positions are very clear, which is that there has to be a restoration of tribal land.”

Contrary to this statement, Pechanga.net reported in 2014 that the then Governor Jerry Brown and senior aide Jacob Appelsmith “were unaware Harris’s office had sent at least 15 land/trust objection letters to the BIA since Brown took office in 2010.” Still, it’s true that as a senator, Harris has steadily developed into a friendly voice for Native issues. She has sponsored legislation like a Senate companion to the House’s Remove the Stain Act, which would revoke the Medals of Honor given to the soldiers who carried out the Wounded Knee Massacre. Last October, she pledged that as president, she would take half-a-million acres of land into trust for federally recognized tribes in addition to pushing for more tribes to assume autonomy over their local IHS operations. In the midst of the Department of Treasury delaying the distribution of federal pandemic relief funds to tribal nations, Harris lent her voice to the growing chorus of politicians criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus in Native communities.

Biden has not been as proactive. He declined to participate in the aforementioned Native-focused presidential forum and was the last of all major Democratic presidential candidates to release an Indian Country policy plan. In the past four months, he’s taken steps to shore up this weak point in his campaign by hiring Native staffers, including a tribal engagement director, and pledging to make IHS funding mandatory. Biden also publicly supported the Mashpee this past spring. This is a start, but Biden and Harris still have a lot more work to do to convince Native nations. This is still a presidential candidate who, three weeks ago, had oil and gas groups saying they feel they can find “common ground” with his administration.