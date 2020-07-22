How to Make a Deadly Pandemic in Indian Country

This is how the cycle of Native invisibility works. The United States signed treaties with hundreds of tribal nations, offering specific resources and services for the land. America has failed repeatedly to abide by its own laws, and once again, tribal nations are pointing this out. But these treaties remain an afterthought to too many in Congress and in the mainstream media, and subsequently the American public, because acknowledging the treaties means acknowledging that they are the foundation of cyclical crises in Indian Country. The pandemic is just the latest example of this cycle playing out in real time.

The 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic wreaked havoc in Indian Country, killing an estimated 24 percent of the Diné population. In South Dakota, the Pine Ridge Reservation accounted for 13 percent of the state’s deaths despite the Oglala people only making up five percent of the population. Entire Alaska Native villages, like that of Point Possession, were decimated. On the whole, Native people suffered a death rate that was reported to be four times the global average.

This trend extended to more recent tuberculosis outbreaks in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, when the infection rate among the general Native population was over four times that of the rest of America. Starting in 2007, there was a reported syphilis outbreak in a southwestern tribe that required CDC and IHS intervention. And over the past half-century, diabetes, which was previously never reported as a public health issue in Indian Country, skyrocketed to become the fourth-most leading cause of death for Natives peoples, afflicting double the amount of Native citizens compared to the non-Hispanic white population.

The coronavirus pandemic was no different. By mid-May, the Navajo Nation, with 23.04 cases per 1,000 people, surpassed New York with the highest rate of per capita infections in the entire nation. By the end of May, a reported 248 people had died from the virus. (The following month, the White Mountain Apache Tribe passed the Navajo Nation in per capita infections, with a rate of 64.6 cases per 1,000 people.)

In late May, the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice published an article that was produced by four public health experts, including Dr. Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear, a UCLA sociology professor and citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. Reviewing publicly available data on Native communities in Oklahoma, the article found that lack of indoor plumbing and running water, combined with language barriers, were the top indicators as to why Indian Country was being hit so hard by the coronavirus.



“It’s a preliminary paper, but we also wanted it to be may be made readily available,” Rodriguez-Lonebear told me. She explained that none of the paper’s findings were particularly shocking—washing your hands has been centered as an essential personal hygiene practice, so it tracks that the lack of running water and indoor plumbing would contribute to higher rates of infection. Similarly, with much of the public health messaging being distributed in English, tribal citizens that mainly speak and read their language were at a disadvantage. “Oftentimes, you know your findings aren’t super novel,” Rodriguez-Lonebear said. “But it’s important to have them to back up the narrative and the policy changes.”

But, crucially, the article did not stop there. It also pointed to the reason why these conditions existed. “Funding investments in tribal public health and household infrastructure, as delineated in treaties and other agreements, are necessary to protect American Indian communities,” the authors concluded.



A Washington Post piece detailing the centuries-long history of epidemics striking Indian Country harder than American communities did not mention the factor of broken treaties or trust responsibilities once, concluding merely that “European colonialism and capitalism continue to test the health and resilience of native communities.” A CNN article looking specifically at chronic underfunding of health care facilities also failed to include a corresponding analysis of the legal agreements that secured health care for tribal citizens. A splashy feature in The New York Times made sure to note that “several factors—including a high prevalence of diseases like diabetes, scarcity of running water, and homes with several generations living under the same roof—have enabled the virus to spread with exceptional speed,” without pointing to the reasons for those factors.