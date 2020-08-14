A Novel Way to Fund a Green Economy

The government has been pretty kind to fossil fuel companies these last few months. Recent disclosures from the Federal Reserve’s secondary bond-buying program show that it has now bought $17 billion worth of ExxonMobil debt and $28.5 million from Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline. Private asset manager Blackrock oversees this purchasing program, among others.

Blackrock, with friends in both parties, is on the verge of becoming a fourth branch of government. Despite its pledge in early 2020 to recalibrate investment practices with climate change in mind, so far on behalf of the Fed it has seemed to offer up nearly unlimited public funds to bail out the world’s biggest polluters. These investments serve as a lifeline to a deeply troubled and increasingly unprofitable industry. Meanwhile, state and local governments—and the millions of people who’ll soon lose their unemployment insurance—have found bailouts much harder to come by. And hopes for a green recovery (which an increasingly large swathe of the Democratic Party supports to stave off depression and climate catastrophe) look alarmingly scarce.

A novel proposal gaining steam in Washington could address all of these problems. In a recent memo for Data for Progress, Cornell University law professor and financial regulation expert Saule Omarova proposed creating a National Investment Authority, or NIA. Modeled loosely off the New Deal-era Reconstruction Finance Corporation, the NIA Omarova outlined would contain two main bodies—a National Infrastructure Bank, or NIB, and a National Management Corporation, or “Nicki Mac”—to provide a lifeline to millions in the current crisis, jumpstart a green transition, and democratize the financial system in the process—a lender, guarantor, venture capitalist, and investment manager all rolled into one.

Democratizing the financial system, Omarova and others believe, is a crucial step toward enabling both the government and ordinary people to invest in a climate-friendly future. “The financial market is such that even if an investor wants to make an investment in the real economy, they frequently don’t even have the chance to do so because they’re only presented with a menu of financial instruments,” Omarova told me by phone, referencing products like Goldman Sachs’s Global Infrastructure Fund.

All they do are things like buying up public highways and turning them into toll roads. Even when investors really want to help to create a clean public transit system, for instance, they simply don’t have the ability to do it on the necessary scale. But they have to put that money somewhere, so they’ll give it to a private equity fund. Instead, the NIA will actually come in and give them a public option, channeling public and private capital into the real economy.

The lack of these options, currently, is a bigger problem than you might think. Successive rounds of quantitative easing and low-interest rates after the Great Recession have made Treasury bonds a less attractive option in the past decade for big institutional investors like colleges and pension funds, who had previously flocked to their reliable returns. Right now, there is an enormous amount of money sloshing around the global financial system. But it has few places to turn other than big private asset managers like Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street. Such firms have ballooned since 2008 and today hold enormous sway over the economy as a whole, with the three together owning an estimated 20 percent of all firms on the S&P 500.