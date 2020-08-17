Why the Media Is Uniquely Terrible at Covering the U.S. Postal Service

Four months ago, the United States Postal Service warned Congress that it could run out of money by September, requesting a $75 billion bailout amid an unprecedented decrease in revenue due to Covid-19. But it wasn’t until last week that the media fully woke up to the crisis at the USPS. All it took was the president admitting, on live television, that he planned on tampering with the upcoming election.

Speaking to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo about why he opposes a Democratic stimulus bill, Donald Trump gave the game away. “Now, they need that money in order to make the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped.” Slowing the mail service could lead to thousands of votes being thrown out in key swing states and lengthen the time it would take to count ballots, allowing Trump to claim victory or challenge the legitimacy of the election itself.



It was revealing that it took the president admitting to a vast ballot-tampering scheme to get cable news outlets and major newspapers to put a spotlight on the crisis at the USPS. The roots of that crisis go back years, but the press has failed to adequately convey what’s happening to one of this country’s genuinely great institutions. The USPS’s reputation as the federal government’s version of the DMV—a derelict organ of big government that is chronically in need of a bailout—has been built on the press’s absorption of Republican talking points.



The president and Louis DeJoy, the almost comically corrupt Trump donor who was appointed postmaster general last month despite having no relevant experience, have made this crisis significantly worse. Trump has always seen the Postal Service as leverage in his battle against The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, whose main gig, Amazon, benefits from a sweetheart deal with the USPS. DeJoy has rapidly ushered in a host of reforms aimed at cutting costs (such as reducing overtime hours) and boosting “efficiency,” which should be familiar to anyone who has covered the vampiric influence of private equity in recent years. The result has been a dramatic deterioration of service. The USPS recently delivered more than 97 percent of its packages on time; that number is now close to 80 percent and continues to fall.



DeJoy has also drastically cut back on letter-sorting machines. Initially, USPS leadership insisted that these reductions were also being made in the name of efficiency, but as Vice’s Aaron Gordon reported on Friday, these machines are not being reallocated. Instead, DeJoy is eviscerating postal workers’ ability to deliver the mail on time. These machines would have been used to sort mail-in ballots in November, and there is no sensible reason for getting rid of them. (One postal worker, who was told by higher-ups to expect to lose machines in his district, explained to me that these machines can’t be used for anything else and have no resale value.) The most straightforward explanation is that DeJoy is undermining the USPS’s efficiency for the same reason that Trump is resisting funding the organization: because it helps the president’s prospects for reelection.

