Joe Kennedy’s Utterly Pointless, Utterly Consequential Campaign

In fairness, Kennedy has gone through the motions of offering a case against Markey.

In fairness, Kennedy has gone through the motions of offering a case against Markey. Last month, for instance, Kennedy’s campaign put out a memo criticizing Markey for leaving several towns off a map on his website listing services he’d provided to various communities in the state—evidence, they said, that Markey had lost touch with his constituents and failed to meet their needs. It was then reported that three of those towns needed far more help than the Kennedy campaign had imagined: They had been razed and submerged under a reservoir in the 1930s.

Kennedy also contends that Markey⁠—best known as the Senate’s chief advocate for the Green New Deal, the most ambitious environmental policy agenda in American history—hasn’t made good use of his public profile as a senator. “With due respect to Senator Markey, who is a good man, there’s more to this job than the way you vote and the bills that you file,” he told a voter in February. “It comes with an ability to leverage that platform to address the issues we’re talking about and, with due respect to the senator, if you’re not going to leverage that now, given what is at stake for the Democratic Party, for the values that we hold dear in our commonwealth, that have been targeted by this administration literally from day one, if you’re not doing it now, then when?” It’s never been clear what Kennedy meant by all that. He intends to keep it that way.

Another major argument Kennedy has made for himself ⁠was capsulized in a remarkable email campaign manager Nick Clemons sent to supporters after The Boston Globe endorsed Markey a few weeks ago. “The Globe editorial board had their mind made up about Joe since before he even got in this race,” he wrote. “We heard the final decision was a close call, but in the end, the establishment voices won out. Add it to the long list of forces in this state that circle the wagons when the status quo gets challenged.”