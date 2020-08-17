Joe Kennedy’s Utterly Pointless, Utterly Consequential Campaign

On November 4, 1979, CBS aired an hour-long primetime special on the career and anticipated presidential campaign of Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy. Incidentally, this was the very same night Americans learned that hostages had been taken in Tehran—altogether, a busy and politically consequential evening. After an introductory montage on Kennedy’s life, the broadcast opens on a bright summer day in Hyannis Port, where Kennedy and his mother are seen strolling through the family compound. In a dry voiceover, CBS’s Roger Mudd concedes the imagery’s value to the Kennedy campaign. “This is probably the way a mother whose son is running for the presidency would like a documentary about him to begin,” he says. “A nice walking shot of the two of them as he sets off with her grandchildren on a summer camping trip.”

But it’s quickly established that the trip itself is actually one of the family’s meandering publicity tours—taken with journalists and handlers in tow. “This is the raw material for a magazine cover story,” Mudd says. “Less than an hour in an amusement park near Springfield gives the press plenty of time to watch and compare notes.” The program then cuts to another event: the annual Robert F. Kennedy memorial tennis tournament. “It is a command performance for all the Kennedys,” Mudd remarks atop footage of Ted and his wife. “Even for Joan Kennedy, whose appearances with her husband are now so rare, the marriage seems to exist only on select occasions.”

In less than ten minutes, a special that could have been a public relations coup had revealed itself as a debacle. And the worst was yet to come. Mudd would go on not only to a detailed reexamination of Mary Jo Kopechne’s death at Chappaquiddick—including a visit to the site of the accident and a long, tense exchange with Kennedy—but an interview in which Kennedy would be infamously stumped by the softest of all softball questions: “Why do you want to be president?”

Nearly ten seconds pass before Kennedy begins a dry, elliptical answer about measuring up to the rest of the developed world on productivity, inflation, and unemployment. The remainder of the interview hasn’t been remembered as well, but Kennedy’s response to Mudd’s next inquiry was just as awful.

“What would you do different from Carter?”