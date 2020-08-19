The Obvious Futility of One-Time “Stimulus” Checks

The federal government still has yet to correct this oversight, so the situation remains dire. Without the federal government’s assistance, many localities will soon be forced to slash their budgets, focusing most of their cuts on vital public services. (State and city leadership have a choice in how they distribute this kind of economic pain but routinely opt to leave their police budgets untouched as they cut or defund more crucial programs.) In New Orleans, the library system’s funding is reportedly set to be cut in half come 2021. New York City is likely going to lay off close to 22,000 city government employees. (Meanwhile, calls to equitably tax the rich continue to be stiff-armed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who’s refocused his efforts on inking a book deal.) The NBER report took time to address the local government underfunding issue in its conclusion, noting that one of the available and potentially necessary strategies will be for Congress to repeat the actions undertaken by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 in which the federal government transferred cash to local and state governments to help them avoid “cutting the services that they provide in the midst of crisis.”

The only discernible explanation for why America is destined for its second major economic stall-out in 12 years is the same one that could be used for the 2008 financial crisis: federal incompetence and outright apathy. Being a worker in America means constantly balancing on a tightrope above economic doom, just waiting for a gust to send you into the abyss. Entering the pandemic, millions of Americans were already teetering. Student debt was a massive, trillion-dollar weight pressing against the chests of tens of millions of people. Rising rental and homeownership costs were fueling housing insecurity. Medical bankruptcy was so common that a cottage industry of crowdsourcing companies quickly became just another normal part of life. The ability to simply be had already been whittled down after years of austerity politics and stagnant wages bled workers dry; the coronavirus simply served as the last swing of the ax. Is it any wonder that the stimulus money failed to stimulate anything?