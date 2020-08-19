The Country’s Most Important Climate Election Is Happening in Texas

You probably haven’t heard of this year’s most important election for American climate policy. If you have, you probably didn’t realize what it was about. The Texas Railroad Commission, which will replace one of its three commissioners this year, has nothing to do with railroads. The 130-year-old regulatory body once worked with other countries to control the world’s oil markets. While it retains legal jurisdiction today over the shale boom that has seen record amounts of oil gush from West Texas, the commission has mostly ceded its enormous authority in recent decades and let oil companies self-regulate. Amid pandemic-induced turmoil in the industry, a Democratic candidate for the body hopes to reclaim that authority, slowing the bleed both of drillers’ fortunes and the methane they’re pouring into the atmosphere.



If 30-year energy industry veteran Chrysta Castañeda wins a seat on the Commission in November, it’ll mark the first time a Democrat has won statewide elected office in Texas since 1994 and the first time a Democrat has served on the Texas Railroad Commission (typically abbreviated RRC) since 1990. Her opponent, Jim Wright, won an upset victory in the Republican primary against sitting commissioner Ryan Sitton, who currently serves alongside fellow Republicans Christi Craddick and Wayne Christian. But recent weeks haven’t been kind to Wright, who found himself at the center of a scandal when the Houston Chronicle reported he violated Railroad Commission rules more than 200 times as the owner of Dewitt Recyclable Products.

Castañeda, who lives in Dallas and formerly worked as the lawyer for the oil and gas magnate T. Boone Pickens, has focused her campaign on the issue of natural gas flaring. The practice—of burning off unwanted natural gas at the site where it’s extracted—is happening more now than at any point since the 1950s, releasing enormous amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide and responsible for a quarter of all human-caused warming since 2000. The Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era methane rules last week could release 850,000 tonnes of it into the atmosphere by 2030, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, but experts estimate the actual impact could be two to three times that.

A report last year found that the sitting commissioners issued exemptions for drillers that allowed $750 million worth of natural gas to be burned off through flaring in a single year.

While drillers are forbidden from flaring after their first 10 days of operations, a report last year found that the sitting commissioners issued exemptions for drillers that allowed $750 million worth of natural gas to be burned off through flaring in a single year. While flaring decreased amid Covid-19 production slowdowns, Rystad Energy found that flaring in the Permian Basin reached a high of nearly 900 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in the third quarter of 2019. Castañeda opposes that for two reasons: both the extraordinary environmental cost and the waste. “Texans deserve someone who will enforce the law and work for all of us,” she said in a video announcing her candidacy last October. “Let’s stop wasting energy.” It’s a throwback to the Commission’s earlier days. The RRC all but ended the practice of flaring when it became a major problem after World War II.

The RRC’s most powerful tool for regulation, flaring included, is known as proration—effectively setting limits on how much oil can be produced at individual wellheads. First developed in 1919, the Commission’s prorating system wasn’t unlike New Deal-era agricultural reforms intended to conserve natural resources—be that soil or oil—to keep them economically productive for years to come. After the discovery of the East Texas Oilfield in 1930, landowners eager to turn a profit began a drilling frenzy, flooding an already oversupplied market at the depths of the Great Depression. When landowners ignored a proration order in April 1931, the governor of Texas sent in the National Guard to pry them from the wells and raise fuel prices. As Texas moved to regulate its own oil, it not only stabilized production in the Lone Star State but worked with the British and U.S.-owned Seven Sisters oil companies to create a global cartel system for coordinating oil production, which would serve as a model for OPEC’s formation in 1960.