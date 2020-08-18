Is Trump Killing His Favorite Industry?

Arctic exploration and production have long been opposed by environmentalists and indigenous peoples including the Gwich’in, who hunt the caribou that migrate through the reserve. But as the fossil fuel market has changed, oil companies themselves—and their financiers on Wall Street—have turned on Arctic drilling, too. “ANWR leasing will test industry willingness to commit capital in size when investors are asking for spending discipline and a fast cash turn. Arctic development is neither of those things,” Clearview Energy Partners analyst Kevin Book told the Financial Times following Bernhardt’s announcement.



Major drillers started walking away from the Arctic years ago. Shell sold off its assets in Alaska after the last oil price crash in 2015, and BP followed suit last summer, selling its $5.6 billion in upstream and midstream Alaskan assets to Hilcorp Energy. Together, Hilcorp and ConocoPhilips now control 72 percent of increasingly concentrated Alaskan production, according to the consultancy Wood Mackenzie. Adding to this trend, several major banks have also refused to finance drilling in the Arctic in the last several years, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank. For Wall Street, it was low-hanging fruit to appease critics raising climate, environmental, and indigenous sovereignty concerns: It’s a bad investment anyway.



As The New Republic has repeatedly pointed out, fossil fuels have become a markedly worse bet over the past decade. With traditional and cheaper-to-access reserves running low, high-cost unconventional drilling—including shale and Arctic production—was made possible largely by the low interest rates put in place after the last recession, which made it possible for companies to take on debt to finance the costly extractive projects that drove the shale boom. Investors were already losing patience after those firms’ years of unprofitability when pandemic shut-downs kneecapped gas demand, wreaking havoc in the notoriously over-leveraged U.S. shale sector. Break-even costs are even higher in the Arctic than they are in the shale patch, which has seen a historic wave of bankruptcies that are on pace to continue if prices continue to float around $40 per barrel.