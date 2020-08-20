A Night of Magical Thinking at the Democratic Convention

And hey, Republicans like him! John McCain was his friend. The first two nights of the DNC were aimed, more often than not, at winning over Republicans who were disgusted by Donald Trump in order to convince them that Biden was a safe choice, a throwback to an earlier kind of Democratic Party, and that there was even a place in his big tent for them. Republicans John Kasich, Colin Powell, Christine Todd Whitman, Cindy McCain, and Meg Whitman launched a full-court press aimed at pushing those dozens of Republican fence-sitters out there in America toward Biden. “I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind,” Kasich said, channeling Ralph Macchio by standing at a literal crossroads. “I don’t believe that because I know the measure of the man.” Kasich was vouching for Biden: He’s not like other Democrats.



On the third night of the DNC, the party finally turned toward those other Democrats. Its opening segments focused on issues that trouble the heart of the Democratic base, such as gun violence, climate change, immigration, and #MeToo—and they aimed to be melodramatic and emotionally searing. The underlying message of these segments and speeches blended with the ideas of the first two nights: Biden can hold this coalition together while delivering big, necessary change and solving the problems that have burned into our collective memory and which Congress has failed to adequately address for decades.



Despite how it’s often been characterized during the DNC, however, success is hardly a fait accompli. Mitch McConnell and congressional Republicans will assuredly work to stymie any and all reforms offered by a hypothetical Biden administration; it is almost certain that the federal bench Trump has assembled will work to thwart a Democratic president’s efforts. In a convention organized around the dangers of reelecting Donald Trump, there was little mention of the radicalism of the Republican Party or the impeachment of their standard-bearer. These are glaring omissions.

