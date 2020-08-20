A Night of Magical Thinking at the Democratic Convention

Joe Biden’s case for the presidency is not hard to understand—it may very well be the least complicated in modern American political history. He is not Donald Trump. He is, by contrast, a thinking, feeling person who engages with and cares very deeply about people who are not Joe Biden. A vote for Biden is a vote to stop a blood tide of madness and pandemic. As slogans go, “Build Back Better” is wanting, even by the abysmal standards of presidential politics, but here’s the good news: It barely matters. What really matters is that Joe Biden is not Donald Trump.

That’s a taut summary of the foundational ideas upon which the Democratic National Convention has been built. Biden, by virtue of not being Donald Trump, can get us out of the myriad crises that have enveloped the country over the past four years. Biden is the proud leader of a big tent party, so big that it contains many people with whom Trump would not associate, or would actively demonize. It’s often the case that a presidential candidate with a long career in the Senate finds that those decades of experience are a weakness, a litany of choices and compromises ably weaponized against the would-be president. But for a not-Trump, like Biden, it’s a strength. Ol’ Joe! He knows how to grease the wheels of government to get things done.



And hey, Republicans like him! John McCain was his friend. The first two nights of the DNC were aimed, more often than not, at winning over Republicans who were disgusted by Donald Trump in order to convince them that Biden was a safe choice, a throwback to an earlier kind of Democratic Party, and that there was even a place in his big tent for them. Republicans John Kasich, Colin Powell, Christine Todd Whitman, Cindy McCain, Meg Whitman launched a full court press aimed at pushing those dozens of Republican fence-sitters out there in America toward Biden. “I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat. They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind,” Kasich said, channeling Ralph Macchio by standing at a literal crossroads. “I don’t believe that, because I know the measure of the man.” Kasich was vouching for Biden: He’s not like other Democrats.



On the third night of the DNC, the party finally turned toward those other Democrats. Its opening segments focused on issues that trouble the heart of the Democratic base, such as gun violence, climate change, immigration, and #MeToo—and they aimed to be melodramatic and emotionally searing. The underlying message of these segments and speeches blended with the ideas of the first two nights: Biden can hold this coalition together while delivering big, necessary change and solving the problems that have burned into our collective memory, and which Congress has failed to adequately address for decades.



Despite how it’s often been characterized during the DNC, however, success is hardly a fait accompli. Mitch McConnell and congressional Republicans will assuredly work to stymie any and all reforms offered by a hypothetical Biden administration; it is almost certain that the federal bench Trump has assembled will work to thwart a Democratic president’s efforts. In a convention organized around the dangers of re-electing Donald Trump, there was little mention of the radicalism of the Republican Party or the impeachment of their standard-bearer. These are glaring omissions.

