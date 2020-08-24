How to Break a Big Pharma Monopoly on a Covid-19 Vaccine

In mid-July, the U.S. media lit up with a big story about the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine. State-backed Russian hackers, it was alleged, were poking around the vaccine trade secrets of U.S., Canadian, and British drug companies. This was framed as a serious national security issue, as if Moscow was seeking recipes for a Doomsday bioweapon and not data related to an urgently needed antidote to the pandemic. The straight-faced intelligence sources driving the story captured perfectly the Strangelovean heart of corporate vaccine nationalism: “We condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” Paul Chichester, the director of operations for Britain’s National Cyber Security Center, told The New York Times.

When the story expanded to include allegations of Chinese vax hacks, it further distanced the U.S. media from what much of the world sees as the real issue: Why are rich nations allowing publicly funded Covid-19 research to be treated as objects of corporate secrecy and control in the first place? Why doesn’t everyone have access to this science as a global public good?

This question was closer to the center of the summer’s second big story involving Covid-19 and intellectual property. On August 4, attorneys general from 34 states and territories published a letter accusing the California-based drugmaker Gilead Sciences of abusing its monopoly on remdesivir, the only approved antiviral Covid-19 treatment. “Gilead has not established a reasonable price, nor has it met the health and safety needs of the public given the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated the bipartisan letter, whose signatories included Xavier Becerra, a California Democrat, and Louisiana Republican Jeff Landry. Citing the federal government’s crucial role in developing remdesivir, the attorneys general urged federal health officials to use the regulatory authority written into the 1980 Patent and Trademark Law Amendments Act, better known as Bayh-Dole. The law sets conditions on property rights on publicly funded research and related inventions and allows the government to “march-in” on those rights in the name of the public interest. The attorneys general were correct to invoke the government’s duty to push Bayh-Dole’s patent-override button, but it may first need some dusting off; in 40 years, it has never been used.

The attorneys general letter flipped the vaccine espionage story on its head. It describes a world in which the danger isn’t the intellectual property hoarded by drug companies falling into the hands of rival nations but monopoly control over that I.P. here at home. It was California-based Gilead, not a foreign power, that developed remdesivir with funds from the U.S. Treasury, all while stashing its I.P. and profits in Ireland and the Bahamas to avoid paying U.S. taxes. It was the Nasdaq-listed Gilead, not an enemy state, that has priced remdesivir at $520 a vial—around 50 times the cost of manufacture.

Gilead’s production of the drug, meanwhile, is expected to result in national and global shortages through its stingy approach to licensing, designed to maximize profits during a global public health emergency. The strategy looks like a success. On the morning the attorneys general published their letter, a Motley Fool health care reporter explained, “Investors shouldn’t worry much about Gilead [which] expects full-year revenue will be between $23 billion and $25 billion.… What’s the main reason for this optimism? Remdesivir.”