Republicans Invite America to Play the “Dear Leader” Lottery

David Bossie knew he’d fucked up as the word started to emerge from his mouth. The 2016 Trump campaign veteran, now representing Maryland in the Republican National Convention’s roll call of delegate votes Monday morning, was supposed to say that the Civil War border state had been a vital conduit for runaway slaves and a home to abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. That wasn’t what came out.

“Maryland is home of the underground railroad, and two of our greatest segregat—”

Segregationists. This was a Freudian slip-and-fall. This was a hip-breaker. He heard himself, and he stopped, and he stammered. He got the line right eventually, and the party rolled on. It was a brief moment, but it was also eternal. It was the elephant in every Republican’s room. It reared up and roared even louder shortly after, during Donald Trump’s surprise hour-long morning speech—the first of at least four he plans to deliver at this convention, which is at least three more than any other candidate.

The president made mention of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and a man in the crowd yelled, quite audibly, that Obama was a “MONKEY,” to which Trump, grinning, said “Let’s be nice!” to a chorus of laughs. Warmed by the yuks, his smile widened and he added, “Only in North Carolina.” Which is not, strictly speaking, true. Though it might be slightly less false when Donald Trump is in North Carolina.

All of this had happened by 1:30 in the afternoon.