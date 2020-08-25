Republicans Invite America to Play the “Dear Leader” Lottery

Long before the main events of the prime time broadcast were being streamed out to an unsuspecting nation, the Republican convention to renominate Donald John Trump had already shown what it was going to be: the coming-out for America’s new fascist party, a nouveau-riche country-club cotillion of racial animus, leader worship, and glorification of righteous violence against domestic enemies. There were two major themes, and they were not subtle. First, white America is under attack from radical Democrats, and second, adoration—not merely reelection—of Donald Trump is the only hope.

You could have missed the morning festivities and still caught this point full in the face when the first prime time speaker strode to the dais: Talking Points USA president Charlie Kirk, whose star has risen considerably in the three years since he had to publicly, if weakly, apologize for tweeting an anti-Semitic crack at me. (Disclosure: I am not Jewish by faith.) Kirk identified himself as the leader of “the largest pro-American student organization in the country,” talked at length about the need to defend “the American way of life,” and extolled Trump as nothing less than “the bodyguard of Western civilization.”

He was immediately followed by Rebecca Friedrichs, a former California teacher turned right-wing “school choice advocate,” whose slight stature behind the dais was in inverse proportion to the full-throated fascist declaration of war between Americans that she delivered in her brief screed against teachers’ unions. “Unions are subverting our republic” was the theme and also perhaps the most pleasant line in her diatribe. “They’ve intentionally rewritten American history to perpetuate division, pervert the memories of our American founders, and disparage our Judeo-Christian virtues,” she said. “Their lenient discipline policies morphed our schools into war zones, and they back defunding police and abolishing ICE.” Trump, she insisted, was “breaking the unions’ grip on our schools. That’s why unions have tried to destroy him since the day he was elected.”