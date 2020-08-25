Donald Trump Declares Total War on the Civil Service

Monday was the first day of the Republican Party’s national convention to renominate President Donald Trump, and it dwelled on little else. The quadrennial conventions are typically used by the parties to lay out a governing vision and a policy platform, to elevate rising stars and honor party elders, and to make a direct case to voters who tune in. But if the first night of four to come is any guide, this year’s convention will be molded around a cult of personality. Speaker after speaker at Monday’s affair—some of whom were blood relations while others lacked that excuse—lauded the president in hyperbolic tones. Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and the convention’s first speaker, described Trump as “the bodyguard of Western civilization.”

In between those speeches, the GOP played glossy, well-produced clips of Trump hosting various groups inside the White House, including people freed from hostage situations. Beyond the content of these clips, the repeated inclusion of the White House raised new questions about whether the administration and this convention are violating the Hatch Act, which forbids almost all executive-branch employees from engaging in a variety of political activities, especially with official time or resources. While Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are personally exempt from the law, many White House aides and officials are not.

Then again, what difference would it make if they did violate the Hatch Act? The law’s ultimate enforcement mechanism, at least where the White House is concerned, is the president’s personal discretion, and Trump has made abundantly clear that he has no interest in enforcing a law that would hinder his subordinates from cheerleading him or his causes. As Trump makes the case for a second term as the nation’s chief executive, it’s worth considering the implications it could have for the executive branch itself—and for the long-fought dream of a professional, non-partisan civil service.

Modern American presidents often filled multiple public and private roles, each of which carried its own duties and obligations. Presidents are the leaders of political parties, the chief of the executive branch, and the U.S. head of state. Like most people, they also have personal obligations to family and friends. Ethical quandaries are inescapable, and most presidents have made at least an effort to avoid them. Some have failed. Richard Nixon resigned after abusing his office to cover up a burglary that targeted the Democratic Party’s headquarters. Bill Clinton was impeached for lying to a grand jury about an extramarital affair with a White House employee.

Trump draws no line between his body natural and his body politic. He regularly merges his official duties with his business interests, his partisan goals with his policy objectives, and his personal whims with his professional obligations. He sees no issue with extorting a friendly foreign government to sabotage a political rival. He welcomed the opportunity to funnel government and diplomatic business to his personal businesses. Government officials who hesitate or resist these corrupt acts are dismissed as agents of the mythical “deep state” that purportedly seeks to overthrow his administration.