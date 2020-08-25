The Republicans’ Love Letter to Rich Culture Warriors

The opening night of the Republican National Convention was a miserable pageant that tried in vain to insist that working people’s interests were at home in the party of big business and minoritarian rule. Around 25 million unemployed workers and their families are facing extreme hardship during a still-active pandemic and a catastrophic recession that economists now project will last for many more years, but the only nod to the crisis came when Trump convened a handful of frontline workers—a nurse, a trucker, a cop, a postal worker—to praise his response to the coronavirus one by one. (“We’re taking good care of our postal workers!” he cheerfully told one USPS employee.)

After that, workers were quickly dispensed, and the rest of the convention was handed over to right-wing politicians, the rich St. Louis couple now famous for brandishing both a large and a small gun at passing marchers—and presently obsessed with “Marxist activists”—and Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Despite a smattering of references to the working and middle classes by the various speakers, it was the dying gasp of the party’s incredibly feeble crack at twenty-first-century right-wing populism started by Trump in 2016.

One irony is that the ongoing economic distress, nationwide racial unrest, and wane of American power abroad make this moment terrifyingly ripe for a resurgence of Steve Bannon-style ethnonationalism; yet last night, Trump and the Republicans failed to offer much of anything other than hollow rhetoric and denunciations of the Democrats’ supposed slide toward Marxism. But just last week, Bannon, himself a millionaire many times over, was arrested aboard a luxury yacht owned by a Chinese billionaire and is now accused of pillaging money from a Gofundme established to raise funds for building a border wall to purchase a golf cart and plastic surgery, among other items.

Much like Bannon himself, though, last night’s convention extended a handful of superficial, cynical overtures to working people while at heart it was a love letter to a different part of the Republican base: affluent culture warriors, business interests looking for more tax cuts, and law enforcement groupies.

Over the last few years, the Republicans have had a strange run when it comes to styling themselves as champions of the working class. As journalist Christian Parenti has written in 2016, Trump’s particular manner of speaking contained just enough pro-worker flourishes that some listeners disillusioned with Washington elbow-rubbing and a declining standard of living could plausibly backfill a populist agenda into his speeches. Back then, Trump had pledged to safeguard Social Security and Medicare, end costly wars, lower drug prices, and reinvigorate American manufacturing, all measures that more than a few members of the Democratic elite had neglected for years. “Trump took the Bernie-style populism, emptied it of real class politics, reduced it to a jumble of affective associations, and used it to beat-up the smug liberals of the professional managerial class,” Parenti wrote. “It worked.”