The Republicans’ Love Letter to Rich Culture Warriors

With some help, of course, from the (decidedly non-populist) electoral college, it worked well enough to win an election. But four years later, with the country in deeper economic straits than it was even after the Great Recession, the Republican Party’s pitch to workers is thinner than ever. During his first term, Trump passed massive tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy while assembling a fiercely anti-worker National Labor Relations Board and working to slash the social safety net. More recently, he’s advocated a new payroll tax-deferral plan that would undermine the same Social Security program he once pledged to protect. The Republicans’ bizarre convention lineup—wealthy politicians, mansion-owners, and Trump family members—only further evince the fact that American right-wing populism is completely devoid of any actual legislation that might help workers.

Yesterday, Trump also made a surprise midday appearance right after the state delegate roll-call in which he unleashed his signature rambling that again demonstrated the incoherence of his vision for the working class. In one breath he praised Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, a former pharmaceutical titan, then in the next decried the high price of prescription drugs in order to congratulate himself on completing a deal to lower prices. “The socialist countries have the lowest price, so I wanted to get the lowest price,” he said, but then, appearing to realize he was veering toward praising nationalized health care, shouted, “Other than that, our country will never be a socialist country!”

During that midday speech, you could also hear the familiar cries of “Drain the swamp!” from the audience (along with what sounded very much like a racist slur at one point when Obama’s name was invoked). But the Trump administration has perhaps been more waterlogged with lobbyists and private-sector interests than any before it. The conditions that gave rise to both the left and right-wing variants of populism in 2016 certainly haven’t vanished; they’ve only been exacerbated under Trump’s tenure. When the Democrats opened their arms (and pockets) to Wall Street and Silicon Valley with the consolidation of the Biden-Harris ticket, the Republicans had a brief, cynical chance to rush into the void with their own nightmarish version of populism. But the kickoff to their convention suggests that they, too, have mostly abandoned the pretense of working for the people.