A teenage boy fidgets on a couch, his eyes darting around behind curtains of Ashton Kutcher hair. One of the 1,000 young subjects of the documentary Boys State, this boy, Robert, has just given a halting speech to an audience of teenagers in Austin, Texas, about something he doesn’t believe in. He personally supports abortion rights, he explains to the interviewer, but thinks his view isn’t the norm. “So I changed my view,” he says. “That’s politics. I think.”



Learning the definition of politics is what Boys State, a week-long camp for kids interested in government, is all about. Over the course of a week, the kids must construct a state administration from the ground up. Anybody can run for “governor,” the highest “office” available to campers, provided they earn 30 signatures from among their peers. Their ideas can be as mainstream or extreme as they wish; the previous year, for example, the Texan Boys State campers voted to secede from the United States.

Boys State (there’s a Girls State equivalent, too) was founded by the American Legion in 1935 as a red-blooded, capitalist alternative to the Young Pioneer Camps, and functions like a gigantic yet parochial version of the Model United Nations. The Boys/Girls State organization has itself become a political institution, boasting famous alumni like Dick Cheney, Rush Limbaugh, Cory Booker, and more.

The documentary, executive produced by Democratic mega-donor Laurene Powell Jobs, is one of a raft of political documentaries to flood the 2020 online streaming market, along with the Obamas’ Netflix titles Becoming and Crip Camp. Spreading electoral messages through popular entertainment seems to be a new liberal frontier in America’s ongoing culture wars. When we watch these boys come together to found society anew, we’re not so much witnessing a straightforward microcosm of democracy in action but a bunch of kids trying to get their heads around the bizarre tangle of controversies that passes for the political conversation these days.

This week is an especially intense time to watch Boys State, as Donald Trump froths at the podium of the Republican National Convention. So many of the campers bear the influence of his campaign style. The majority of the young Texans in attendance begin the movie delivering polarizing speeches about their God-given rights to carry guns and oppose abortion. When the campers are split into two parties, the Federalists versus the Nationalists, however, some surprisingly liberal voices rise to the top.