The Real, Paranoid Housewives of the Republican Convention

This was part of Trump’s ongoing appeal to “suburban housewives.” The moms who have answered his call are, like McCloskey, terrifically paranoid, racist, and open to violence. They see trouble in every corner of the country, drummed up by a staggering collection of enemies, some wholly imaginary–Marxists, elites, sex traffickers, the Black Lives Matter movement, baby-eaters, Satanists, antifa. Such women have imagined themselves in peril for much of this country’s existence: the slave-owning wives of slave-owning men and the women of the Klan, sure, but also the mothers fighting desegregation in schools and threatening patients outside abortion clinics. In the Trump era, these women represent the late stage of the archetype Victorians knew as the angel in the house. Don’t call her a simple housewife; she carried the power and responsibility to soothe the world of men from the comforts and privileges offered in the private sphere.

These are women who might say they are fighting for the soul of their country—their heritage—while also insisting, like Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, that they are the real housewives. What women in this mold are really fighting for, now as then, is their own place within a white power structure still governed largely by men. Whether or not Trump’s appeal to white, suburban moms “works” does not necessarily come down to picking those women up as voters. Rather, he is appealing to those for whom that fantasy of womanhood appeals—likely a much bigger constituency, one not limited to the “real” housewives themselves.

The housewives of the Trump era command a much wider sphere of influence. Some, of course, have been inside the White House itself. Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s own avenging house angel, announced her departure this week, leaving behind her official role as counselor to the president after serving since 2016 as one of his most ferocious defenders. But she did so in a way that reaffirms her domestic powers. In a statement, Conway said that in these times, children require “a level of attention and vigilance” from their parents. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”