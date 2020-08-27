The Real, Paranoid Housewives of the Republican Convention

As Donald Trump imagines them and as the Republican National Convention presented them, the suburbs are a woman, pointing a gun. Specifically, they are Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri woman who was photographed wielding a pistol on the lawn of her villa-esque home in St. Louis in June as Black Lives Matter protesters walked too near the property’s perimeter for her comfort. Though the Trump-iteration of the Republican Party thrills at the prospect of triggering its opponents, it would be a mistake to read her invitation to the convention as simple trolling. Her real place on the agenda was as a clean white blazer tossed carelessly over age-old racist panic.

“What you saw happen to us,” she intoned, referring to the viral reaction to her and her husband threatening protestors with weapons, “could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country.” She then warned that “Marxist activists” want to “abolish the suburbs altogether,” bringing “crime” and “lawlessness” and “low-quality apartments.” Setting aside the fact that the McCloskey family does not actually live in the suburbs, her point was still remarkably clear: “They” are Black people, and the “quiet neighborhoods” are white enclaves that have prospered through generations of racist housing and zoning policies. Without Donald Trump, she warned or promised, “your families will not be safe.”

This was part of Trump’s ongoing appeal to “suburban housewives.” The moms who have answered his call are, like McCloskey, terrifically paranoid, racist, and open to violence. They see trouble in every corner of the country, drummed up by a staggering collection of enemies, some wholly imaginary–Marxists, elites, sex traffickers, the Black Lives Matter movement, baby-eaters, Satanists, antifa. Such women have imagined themselves in peril for much of this country’s existence: the slave-owning wives of slave-owning men and the women of the Klan, sure, but also the mothers fighting desegregation in schools and threatening patients outside abortion clinics. In the Trump era, these women represent the late stage of the archetype Victorians knew as the angel in the house. Don’t call her a simple housewife; she carried the power and responsibility to soothe the world of men from the comforts and privileges offered in the private sphere.

These are women who might say they are fighting for the soul of their country—their heritage—while also insisting, like Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, that they are the real housewives. What women in this mold are really fighting for, now as then, is their own place within a white power structure still governed largely by men. Whether or not Trump’s appeal to white, suburban moms “works” does not necessarily come down to picking those women up as voters. Rather, he is appealing to those for whom that fantasy of womanhood appeals—likely a much bigger constituency, one not limited to the “real” housewives themselves.

The housewives of the Trump era command a much wider sphere of influence. Some, of course, have been inside the White House itself. Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s own avenging house angel, announced her departure this week, leaving behind her official role as counselor to the president after serving since 2016 as one of his most ferocious defenders. But she did so in a way that reaffirms her domestic powers. In a statement, Conway said that in these times, children require “a level of attention and vigilance” from their parents. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”