Why the GOP Didn’t Write a New Platform

One theme unites last week’s Democratic National Convention and this week’s Republican National Convention: The GOP is Donald Trump’s party now. For Democrats, this was an elegy and an invitation. Conservatives who were disgusted by Trump’s vulgarity and eager for upstanding leadership had a place in Biden’s big tent. The RNC, meanwhile, has been less a political convention than a groveling recognition that the party has no principles or priorities outside of serving Trump.

Nowhere was this clearer than in the decision to not write a new party platform. Instead, the RNC applauded everything Trump had done and preemptively rubber-stamped everything he will do, passing a resolution that it will recycle 2016’s platform and “continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda.”



New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait made the case that Trump was taking a page from the playbook of unpopular monarchs, demanding fealty from all who might challenge him. “The GOP,” he wrote, “has been subsumed into the twisted personality of a single man in the way no modern American party ever has.” Writing in The American Prospect, Harold Meyerson concurred, arguing that “Republican policy until 2024 is to support any and all of Trump’s impulses—that is, whatever is on Fox & Friends on any given morning. In 2020, the Republicans have become less a party than a well-funded cult with a ballot line.”



For the GOP, Trump is nothing short of a godhead. “Given the chance to state their political beliefs,” wrote The Los Angeles Times’s Seth Masket, Republicans are “saying that Trump is the one thing they believe in and that he is the party.”



The lack of a platform certainly underscores the defining attribute of the contemporary Republican Party: its slavish relationship to the president. Nearly everything he says and does, no matter how outlandish or at odds with orthodoxy, is adopted with barely a murmur of dissent. But that’s only part of the story. Trump gets his way on everything he cares deeply about: immigration, trade, an authoritarian view of the powers of the executive. But everything he doesn’t care about, which constitutes a vast swath of domestic and foreign policy, remains firmly in the control of party apparatchiks.

