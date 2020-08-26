The Bucks Aren’t Boycotting. They’re Striking.

When the first few games of the NBA bubble started in late July, the league took great care to make sure that all the correct visuals were in place. The NBA understood that to maintain the careful balance of being a player-driven league—as opposed to the NFL’s devotion to “the shield”—and the most “progressive” of the four major sports leagues in the United States, it couldn’t afford to ignore the protests that erupted after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, ignoring his pleas as he used his final breaths to cry out for his mother.



Players were allowed to wear custom messages, like “Say Her Name” and “How Many More?” on the backs of their jerseys. All of the courts were branded with the words “Black Lives Matter.” Coaches wore pins on their shirts reading “Coaches for Racial Justice.” The commentators had prepared segments to explain what viewers were seeing and to briefly discuss what was unfolding outside the bubble. Things seemed to move seamlessly from there, aided by several tight playoff series.



On Sunday night, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times, paralyzing him from the waist down. Games on Monday and Tuesday resumed as normal. The commentators rolled out more packages discussing the shooting. The bold print on the courts blared the same message. Then a white 17-year-old in Kenosha shot and killed two protestors and seriously wounded a third just after Kenosha police were filmed giving him water and thanking him for his help.



Something had shifted by Wednesday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks—the top playoff seed in the league’s Eastern Conference and a team whose home city is located just 40 miles out from Kenosha—refused to exit the locker room ahead of their scheduled 4 p.m. tip-off against the Orlando Magic. Several minutes after the game was supposed to start, the Magic players and coaching staff left the court. Cautious outlets called it a “boycott,” a mealymouth way to avoid naming the player action for what it was: A political strike.



The move caught fire. Soon after the Bucks made their statement, the Portland Trailblazers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Houston Rockets—all of whom were scheduled to also play the fifth game in their best-of-seven series—announced they too would refuse to play, in protest of the Kenosha police shooting. The strike was on.