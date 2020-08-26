The Bucks Aren’t Boycotting. They’re Striking.

As Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, a former player, told the media following his team’s game Tuesday night, “It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, referencing the dissonance he felt between the league’s show of visual solidarity and the necessary action to make change, said, “It’s starting to feel like everything we’re doing is just going through the motions, nothing’s changing.”

It’s unclear what comes next. This is new territory. More often, strikes in sports have been born out of failed contract negotiations and profit-sharing deals. The league’s players will convene Wednesday night for a bubble-wide meeting to determine what their next steps will be. The only sure things are those that we’ve already seen: There will be criticism from the right, who have already used the league’s tepid stances as a dog whistle for its typical racist rhetoric. The league’s owners will try to cobble together a cohesive response to being rendered relatively powerless, putting some kind of a smiling face on seeing their financial and managerial interests blown up so spectacularly and so publicly all at once. There will be more prepared packages from commentators trying to explain to the average white fan why there was no basketball this week. But the empty show from league management is over.

Now it’s the players’ turn—now it’s a strike. These are men who could have otherwise tuned out the world aflame behind them and cashed their checks and played ball. But as VanVleet continued to ask the press rhetorically last night, “What are we willing to give up? Do we actually give a fuck about what’s going on, or is it just cool to wear Black Lives Matter on a backdrop or wear a T-shirt? Like, what does that really mean? Is it really doing anything?”