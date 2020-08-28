The Violent Delights of the Trumpian Right

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old gunman who shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night, is now a folk hero for some conservatives even as he awaits trial for murder. “I want him as my president,” Ann Coulter, referring to Rittenhouse, wrote on Twitter. “Kyle Rittenhouse is about to be 18, wealthy from all the lawsuits (“WHITE SUPREMACIST!!”), AND with a couple pelts on the wall,” Jesse Kelly, a right-wing radio host, claimed. “Dude is gonna have to fight off hot conservative chicks with a bat.” Baseball player Aubrey Huff wrote that Rittenhouse was “a national treasure.”

Others tried to blame his actions on the protesters he shot, or on the movement itself. “Two people died in [Wisconsin] last night because of rioters, & its governor still turned down help,” Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. Charlie Kirk, who delivered the first speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, was even less subtle. “Democrats in Wisconsin are now directly responsible for the two deaths in Kenosha,” he wrote. “The only solution to this massive terrorism is to defeat these insurrectionists at the ballot box—vote Trump!”

Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who regularly espouses white-nationalist views, even offered a forceful defense of Rittenhouse’s motives in his Wednesday broadcast. “Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it. People in charge from the governor of Wisconsin on down refused to enforce the law. They stood back and they watched Kenosha burn,” Carlson said. “So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

The reactions are jarring in isolation: a host of prominent conservatives praising, excusing, or justifying an apparent vigilante for opening fire on Black Lives Matter protesters. They are even more troubling in context. For years, many right-wing leaders and commentators have slowly legitimized the use of political violence against their ideological adversaries, often under the guise of stopping “tyranny” or defending American values. As political tensions rise ahead of the November election, these tacit calls for bloodshed could have deadly and disastrous consequences.

Rittenhouse offered some insight into his own views during interviews in Kenosha shortly before he opened fire. “People are getting injured, and our job is to protect this business, and part of my job is also to help people,” he told a Daily Caller video producer. “If someone is hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle. I’ve got to protect myself, obviously.” There is no evidence Rittenhouse works for any business in Kenosha; he lives more than 20 miles away in Illinois. His rifle, and the tacit support he received from local police, was all he needed to justify his involvement.