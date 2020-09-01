The Bush Rehabilitation Trap

Viewers who tuned in to the Democratic National Convention a few weeks ago could have been forgiven for assuming that the spectacle they saw unfolding on their screens wasn’t so much the coronation of their own party’s nominee but rather a homecoming bash for Republicans. Democrats sure rolled out the welcome mat: Speakers at the event included GOP leaders like former Ohio Governor John Kasich and former George W. Bush officials such as Colin Powell and Christine Whitman.

The presence of the conservative figures was billed by media observers sympathetic to the Democrats as evidence that President Donald Trump’s time in office has divided the party and left decent Republicans out in the cold and without a home. What it may actually be revealing, however, is an ideological divide in the Democratic Party—one that might have significant implications if it’s given the reins to guide the country out of the turmoil of the Trump Era. To be engaged in an effort to rehabilitate the Republican Party while simultaneously reckoning with the damage it’s done to the country may be a contradiction impossible for Democrats to reconcile.

The convention’s GOP-laden lineup is just one example of what’s been a larger ongoing effort for the past four years to provide that rehabilitation to Bush and his cronies—an endeavor that comes despite the fact that Democratic Party orthodoxy just over a decade ago held that his administration was both a threat to the country and represented a force in U.S. politics that needed to be annihilated. But these once doctrinal beliefs have been thrown over in favor of a new interpretation of reality that relies on a premise that’s been repeatedly promoted by the Democratic Party and its mouthpieces at media outlets like MSNBC for the past five years: that Bush, and other GOP leaders before him, were fundamentally decent people with compelling, though ideologically wrong, ideas about what’s best for the nation—and that Trump is somehow different from them in his core beliefs and behavior.

That version of why old GOP hands were welcomed into the convention—and, increasingly, within the party’s institutions writ large—is one that’s appealing to a certain stripe of liberal who believes that Republicans are, at heart, decent Americans who just have a simple difference of opinion in the best way to ensure peace and prosperity for the country. It’s a view of politics that lends itself to a vision of America where a good argument and civil compromise can lead to a solution that works on some level for everyone. One such liberal who has articulated this belief in recent years—to the point that he’s made it a central point in his appeal to voters—is Joe Biden.

The message is becoming all the more acute as we head into the third decade of the new millennium. Bush, whose time in office set the U.S. on its current course of war, privatization, and financial ruin, is on the road to being absolved of his responsibility for the current chaos because Trump’s misrule has been a debacle sufficient to occlude the memory of those grievous sins. More than a decade since he left office with a historically abysmal 22 percent approval rating, Bush is today treated not just as a statesman but even as something of a cuddly old man, whose paintings of dogs and veterans and friendship with Michelle Obama have become the subject of fawning coverage in news media that elides the facts of his record.