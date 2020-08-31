Far Right Militias Are Learning Impunity From the Cops

We know the police take the side of white vigilantes, as my colleague Alex Pareene wrote earlier this summer. When far-right groups and even these more ad hoc formations of right-wing novices descend on a town to wage violence against Black Lives Matter protesters, he wrote that police allow them to do so with “something more than impunity: an endorsement.” And these groups, in turn, are learning something from law enforcement’s stance toward them: Police and their tacit support endows right-wing militias with some of that impunity.

Trump’s supporters in law enforcement and government play Kenosha as both a threat of what’s to come and an invitation to join in. Ron Johnson, the senior Republican senator from Wisconsin, said on CNN that one way to stop “the violence” and “the rioting” was to call on “citizen soldiers.” (In a statement to The New Republic, Johnson’s communications director said that the senator was referring to the National Guard when invoking “citizen soldiers” and that “he was not calling for vigilantes.”) The head of New York’s largest police union, Pat Lynch, said on a Trump campaign press call on Monday that Joe Biden was a “Democratic apologist” for violence, who, if elected, would turn the whole country into Kenosha or Portland.

The same day, when asked if the White House would say anything about Kyle Rittenhouse, or if it believes vigilantes should stop showing up in cities to allegedly protect buildings, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not give an answer. She did say, though, that the U.S. “should have more police, not less.” On Tuesday, Trump will travel to Kenosha, where he will meet with police. He has remained silent as someone apparently took his own words as a directive: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”