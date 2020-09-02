Elon Musk Thinks His Treatment of Workers Is a “Trade Secret”

In the last decade, California has adopted a range of policies to incentivize and scale up clean energy throughout the state, from public transit to the power sector to electric vehicles, to meet its target of net-zero carbon emissions by midcentury. Elon Musk’s companies have benefited from this economy-wide push. Tesla, for instance, collected at least $100 million worth of sales tax exemptions under the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority, a program created in 2009 to encourage renewable energy development throughout the state. SpaceX and SolarCity have taken advantage of the program, too.

As a result of legislation passed last year, pushed by the state’s labor unions, CAEATFA and other subsidy programs now include reporting requirements that direct state officials to “evaluate a project application based on specified criteria, including, among others, the extent to which the project will create new, permanent jobs in the state.” SB 749 would make that reported information public, subjecting Musk’s empire to additional scrutiny. The desire for increased oversight of public clean energy spending has also ruffled feathers, which SB 749 advocates say may be a factor in Musk’s companies’ opposition to the bill. Most recently, in May, the California Employment Training Panel rejected SpaceX’s request for $655,500 in job and training funds through another program, citing Musk’s threats to move Tesla production out of state amid Covid-19 shutdowns.



Unions have good reason to be concerned about clean energy companies’ track record as employers. Musk himself has been fiercely critical of unionization efforts at his nonunion plants, which have come under fire for their dangerous working conditions. He’s hardly alone, though. When the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or L.A. Metro, entered into a $500 million contract with New Flyer of America to provide up to 900 buses, the company pledged to create 50 full-time jobs paying between $11 and $50 an hour. Disclosures later revealed that those promises never materialized. While the company promised new jobs would pay at least $18.75 an hour, quarterly reports years into the contract found that most workers were making less than $17 an hour. In response, Jobs to Move America filed a complaint against New Flyer and has created a framework for transportation authorities in other cities to demand certain labor protections through its procurement contracts. Essentially, SB 749—which Jobs to Move America is supporting—would simply ensure that companies that take advantage of California’s generous state subsidies and procurement programs are subject to public oversight.

