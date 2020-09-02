Elon Musk Thinks His Treatment of Workers Is a “Trade Secret”

Leave it to Elon Musk and his ilk to show that paying companies to create good, green jobs is easier said than done. Right now, his companies are opposing a California bill that will allow the public to access data on wages, benefits, and working conditions that they already provide to the state as a condition of public subsidy and procurement contracts. From the Green New Deal to Joe Biden’s campaign platform, any measures proposing to pay corporations to create well-paid clean energy jobs would need public oversight to ensure follow-through. But as this tense, wonky fight in the Californian statehouse is showing, even the greenest parts of Corporate America may not be up for such transparency.

Until now, companies with state and local contracts in California have claimed that wages, working conditions, and other hiring and employment information constitute proprietary “trade secrets” exempt from state disclosure rules and the California Public Records Act, or CPRA. Senate Bill 749 aims to close that loophole, making the information companies already provide to state agencies as a condition of public subsidies and procurement contracts subject to public records requests. The bill was too far down the docket to come up for a vote before the state’s legislative session drew to a close Monday. In a statement sent to The New Republic, State Senator and SB 749 sponsor María Elena Durazo said she was “disheartened” but indicated an intention to press forward in the next legislative session, which begins in early December. “I still firmly believe in the need for increased transparency when public dollars are awarded to companies in California.”



SB 749 clarifies that such information as hiring practices, wages, and health and safety information is not, in fact, a trade secret and should be subject to public records requests. The bill has been strongly backed by state unions. “These subsidies and incentives are provided by tax dollars and public programs, and as such there should be accountability to ensure the employers are taking the high road to provide good-paying jobs to Californians,” Gretchen Newsom, political director for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569, said in a statement.

Opposition to SB 749 has been led by the California Manufacturers Technology Association, a trade lobby including Musk’s Tesla, as well as the California Chamber of Commerce, SpaceX, and several defense contractors, including Raytheon and Northrop Grumman. In addition to complaints about making alleged trade secrets public, they’ve argued through public letters and calls to legislators that such rules could require companies to disclose “potentially dangerous information related to the supply chains, staffing, and even the location of specific projects with national defense implications,” according to a floor alert about SB 749 sent to legislators by groups opposed to the bill. But the state’s public records rules already include several protections against disclosing information with national security implications, which aren’t under the purview of the trade secrets loopholes contested by SB 749.

“SB 749 is a narrow approach to increasing access to public information about public contracts and providing transparency in how hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars are spent,” said Fredy Ceja, communications director for Durazo. “This bill would make clear that information in a public contract—in the possession of a public agency—pertaining to job creation, job quality, and job retention, as well as Buy America laws compliance, is not a trade secret” under the CPRA.