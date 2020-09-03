The Hollow Gospel of Personal Investing Apps

In perhaps the most tragic instance of the danger posed to new traders, earlier this year, a 20-year-old amateur trader died by suicide after his Robinhood dashboard briefly logged a negative balance of $730,000. (Following that incident, the company donated $250,000 to suicide prevention, or a little over half of a year’s worth of pay for the average Wall Street executive.) More recently, the app crashed for more than a day without warning, explanation, or any customer service support, costing some users thousands of dollars in lost trades. That seems to be part of a long line of problems with the app: “Over the first half of the year, U.S. consumer protection agencies received more than 400 complaints about Robinhood—roughly four times more than competitors,” Bloomberg reported earlier this week. This year, the company has pledged to beef up its user support but has also opened a D.C. office and hired a battery of lobbyists to promote the company’s interests on Capitol Hill—the exact opposite, that is, of cultivating democracy.

But even the apps that are slightly more benign, or at least less legally pressed, are part of the same system. Acorns, whose CEO described it as a “financial wellness system,” is well on its way to a valuation of $1 billion. The app Betterment, valued at $700 million, is close behind. And all the while, economic inequality has stayed sky-high, wages are still essentially frozen for the vast majority of workers in the U.S., and the two major political parties remain in lockstep with Wall Street. The liberatory, disruptive potential of fintech, in other words, seems to have overwhelmingly benefited the same group that was cashing in before.

In a certain sense, investing apps are for ordinary people, insofar as they’re designed to exploit them. No amount of outlaw rhetoric can transform another tech-savvy cash grab into some kind of overhaul of the financial sector, and turning loose more people onto the digital trading floor won’t do anything to ameliorate inequality, despite the claims of Robinhood’s founders and champions. When it comes to Wall Street, the house always wins. That, after all, was the very problem that sparked the movement that Robinhood’s founders once tried to claim as inspiration.