You Might Not Know If Your Kid Has Covid-19

Yes, kids can get Covid-19. They can also spread it. They might even be better at spreading it than adults are. You wouldn’t know that from listening to the White House, though.



“It’s not just that children are not at risk at all from this disease. They also do not even transmit the disease,” Scott Atlas, President Trump’s controversial new coronavirus adviser—a radiologist and fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution—argued in June. He said it was “irrational” to close schools because there is “zero risk to the children.” The Trump administration immediately adopted this false argument, with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos threatening to withhold funding from schools that did not reopen in-person classes.

A month later, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association released a report showing a 40 percent increase in infection among kids in the second half of July. Nearly 100,000 American children had gotten sick in those two weeks alone. By the end of the month, 338,000 children in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus—8.8 percent of all known cases in the country. Even so, a few days after the report’s release, Trump argued that children are “virtually immune” to the virus. More data published recently by the AAP shows the rate of children testing positive for the virus is rising rapidly, even as some states and districts resume in-person schooling.

The American debate about reopening schools was a touchstone for a country struggling its way through the pandemic. How much do we know about the virus, and how can we apply that information? How do partisan politics influence those decisions?

But the science is clear: Kids can get the virus, and they can pass it on to others. Simply asking whether kids can get sick isn’t the right question, experts say. Instead, we should be focusing on how children are getting sick, what their symptoms look like, which kids are most vulnerable, and what we can do to protect them and their communities.