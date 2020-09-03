You Might Not Know If Your Kid Has Covid-19

Even if they never develop symptoms, children are very likely still contagious. In fact, a previous South Korean study published by JAMA found that asymptomatic people carry as much virus as those with symptoms and thus can spread the virus just as easily—but, because many of them don’t realize they have it, they may transmit the virus even more than people who stay home when they’re sick. Yet another JAMA report from Chicago revealed that younger kids carry just as much, if not more, virus in their noses and throats. Some kids under five had 100 times the amount of the virus that adults did.

Kids are at risk for the coronavirus, and it could affect the rest of their lives, from missed education to long-term health issues. But not all kids are at risk equally. A study in the journal Pediatrics found significant racial and socioeconomic disparities in the Washington, D.C., area. Black and Latino children were four to six times more likely than white children to test positive for the virus. And kids of color also have a higher chance of developing severe illness.

Some kids under five had 100 times the amount of the virus that adults did.

“Not all kids are the same, and the environments and conditions that all kids live in are not all equal,” Boyd told me. Black and Latino households are twice as likely as white households to lack access to clean water, while Indigenous households are 19 times less likely to have clean water. “In the pandemic, if handwashing is a way to prevent spread, these are populations who are structurally unable to engage in one of the simplest forms of prevention. And you also have to think about environmental pollution: Who lives in areas where there’s more air pollution?” Boyd asked. Air pollution can cause asthma and chronic lung disease, making Covid-19 complications worse. “And then who had access to health care? Whose parents are essential workers who have to work in conditions where they don’t have adequate protection?”