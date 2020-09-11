The Problem With Redemption for Wagner

Mozart’s music wants to be music, while Wagner’s wants to be a national myth, a fatal trance, a utopian vision.

As Wagnerism travels further from the composer’s own time and place, his influence becomes more diffuse, having less to do with his actual ideas and context than with what he came to represent. In the United States, Wagnerites saw the sublimity of his music as a rebuke to the materialism and philistinism that surrounded them. One of the longest sustained analyses in the book is devoted to Willa Cather, who is usually thought of as a regionalist, a chronicler of hard lives on the desolate Plains. But she was also, Ross argues, one of the most important literary Wagnerites: “Among major authors, only Thomas Mann knew his Wagner better.” The influence is clearest in her 1915 novel, The Song of the Lark, whose heroine Thea Kronborg is based on the soprano Olive Fremstad, Cather’s friend. The novel traces the development of Thea’s artistic calling, which carries her from barren Moonstone, Colorado, to the stage of the Metropolitan Opera, where she triumphs in Wagnerian roles. But Cather suggests that this distance isn’t as far as it seems: Thea’s experience of the rugged landscapes of the American West helps her to understand Wagner’s primal, mythic characters. For Cather, as for other gay and lesbian writers, Wagner’s operas also offered models of what would now be called gender fluidity: Brünnhilde is a woman playing the traditionally masculine role of warrior, while Parsifal rejects the seductress Kundry in favor of the male society of the Grail Knights.

A dozen years before The Song of the Lark, W.E.B. Du Bois devoted a chapter of The Souls of Black Folk to a fictional sketch in which a young African American, John Jones, attends a Wagner concert in New York and has a profound experience of the meaning of freedom:

A deep longing swelled in all his heart to rise with that clear music out of the dirt and dust of that low life that held him prisoned and befouled. If he could only live up in the free air where birds sang and setting suns had no touch of blood! Who had called him to be the slave and butt of all? And if he had called, what right had he to call when a world like this lay open before men?

Ross calls this kind of fictional moment, in which a character reaches an epiphany thanks to the power of Wagner’s music, a “Wagner Scene,” and he finds many of them in the literature of the period. For John Jones, however, the epiphany is shattered when he feels an usher’s tap on his shoulder. He is being evicted from the concert, ostensibly because he was sold someone else’s seat by mistake, but the real reason is obvious. “John Jones, you’re a natural-born fool,” he tells himself—foolish for believing that the freedom of art could prevail over American racism.