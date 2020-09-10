Why Doesn’t Michael Cohen Get to Be an Anti-Trump Crusader?

Cohen promises that he will provide a portrait of “the real real Donald Trump—the man very, very, very few people know.” Cohen’s links with Trump are indeed deeper and more intimate than those of other tell-all writers. One “reason why there has never been an intimate portrait” of the president, Cohen writes, is that Trump “has a million acquaintances, pals, and hangers on, but no real friends.… He has lived his entire life avoiding and evading taking responsibility for his actions. He has crushed or cheated all who stood in his way, but I know where the skeletons are buried because I was the one who buried them.”



A great many skeletons are excavated in Disloyal. The ins and outs of Cohen’s dealings with Stormy Daniels, which would ultimately lead to his imprisonment, take up much of the book’s second half. He claims that Jerry Falwell’s endorsement of Trump came in exchange for Cohen helping make topless pictures of Falwell’s wife posing on a tractor disappear. He sheds light on the relationship between the Trump campaign and the National Enquirer, revealing that he helped push the lie during the Republican primary that Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. And there are many, many examples of Trump’s racism, sexism, and disdain for his supporters, whom he regards as marks.



Disloyal is best understood as a bildungsroman, a story of Cohen’s gradual awakening to Trump’s lawlessness and selfishness and the threat he posed to the country. (The fact that Cohen was 39 years old when he met Trump gives this bildungsroman a particularly pathetic edge.) Cohen repeatedly sets himself up as a stereotypical Trump supporter, driven by the same furor you see at the president’s rallies. “Trump embodied an entire portfolio of ambitions and desires and resentments, for countless people including me,” Cohen writes. For Cohen, there is something transfixing about Trump’s flouting of norms and laws, his refusal to bend to reality. “Like a confidence artist, Trump was showing me that he inhabited a different type of reality, one that he would share with me alone, a world that was filled with wonder and excitement and power and intrigue and adulation,” he writes.