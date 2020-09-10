Why Doesn’t Michael Cohen Get to Be an Anti-Trump Crusader?

Michael Cohen knows you don’t trust him. In his tell-all memoir, Disloyal, he frequently acknowledges that he is “the least reliable narrator on the planet.” Having spent more than a decade lying, cheating, and covering up for Donald Trump in his role as the president’s personal lawyer and fixer, and having recently served part of a 36-month prison sentence for campaign finance violations and tax evasion, Cohen is short on credibility. He belongs to a special club—he and James Comey are its only members—of people hated equally by the president’s supporters and detractors. “You will no doubt ask yourself if you like me, or if you would act as I did,” he writes. “And the answer will frequently be no to both of those questions.”

Still, the revelations in Disloyal are significant. The advance hype for the book focused primarily on its depictions of Trump’s racism. Blacks and Hispanics, in Trump’s view, are “too stupid” to vote for him. He routinely denigrated Black leaders, including Nelson Mandela. “Tell me one country run by a Black person that isn’t a shithole,” Cohen quotes Trump as saying. Barack Obama is singled out by a bigoted, jealous Trump, who even recorded a video of himself humiliating a “Faux-Bama” impersonator. (That video was recorded for the 2012 Republican National Convention but was never aired; Trump said at the time “the reason they didn’t put it on is because they thought it was too controversial.”)

Yet the book didn’t make as big a splash as another recent report based on the observations of those with access to Trump’s unfiltered thoughts. A cadre of anonymous military officials told The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that the president had claimed that soldiers, particularly those killed in battle, were “losers” and “suckers.” This was shocking evidence—and it is a testament to Goldberg’s scoop that Trump’s words still have the power to shock—that the concepts of “heroism” and “service” and “honor” were foreign to the president. Trump’s unfeeling response to the sacrifices of these soldiers only underscored his venality and self-absorption.



The differing responses to these two respective bombshells is telling—about what issues the media and the establishment perceive to be important and which narrators are considered trustworthy.



Cohen freely admits throughout Disloyal that he idolized Trump. He portrays himself as a Mini-Me, imitating Trump as he stiffed vendors and paid off porn stars on behalf of his boss. This closeness to Trump, both literally and figuratively, has been off-putting for many in the media: Cohen simply isn’t credible, especially when compared to public servants, whether they are named or unnamed.

