Bob Woodward’s Critics Are Missing the Point

For Donald Trump, every story about him is a media story. Good stories come from good reporters with good sources working for good organizations—though every once in a blue moon, a good story comes from a bad reporter working for a bad newspaper or TV network. The bad stories, of which there are many, are fake news filled with false information from fake sources.

This approach to media criticism has the advantage of shifting attention away from the substance of a story to inside baseball questions about process and sourcing. Trump is also exploiting an inexhaustible resource: the media’s own solipsism and self-regard, qualities that have only been amplified by the president’s “fake news” barbs. Questions of process and integrity are catnip for the media. They can also be a kind of kryptonite.



This has never been more apparent than in the feverish response to early coverage of Bob Woodward’s Rage. On Wednesday afternoon, the book’s pre-publication embargo broke, and the premier scoop was that Donald Trump knew that Covid-19 was “deadly” but had nevertheless decided to “always play it down” to the public. This had been reported before, but coming from Woodward, who had audio to back it up, it quickly enveloped the news cycle, leading every outlet and network.



By mid-afternoon, the story had accelerated to the meta-cycle nearly every big Trump story eventually reaches: Did Bob Woodward commit an ethical breach by failing to report this information in a timely manner? Or was he saving this juicy scoop to boost sales of his book? By the following morning, the president himself had twisted this angle for his own purposes, arguing that Woodward must have held onto the story because he secretly agreed with the president’s Covid response.

Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

The freak-out over the timing of Woodward’s revelations isn’t just misplaced—it’s a gift to Trump, obscuring the damning takeaways of Woodward’s reporting.

