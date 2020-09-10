Bob Woodward’s Critics Are Missing the Point

Speaking to Vox before the publication of Fear, his bestselling book about the first year of Trump’s presidency, Woodward laid out his philosophy. “My job is not to take sides,” he said. “I think it’s important to send the message to people and to act and be as careful and neutral as possible.” Woodward’s initial response to the latest accusations against him largely followed this pattern. He told The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple that he wanted to be careful with Trump’s claims, and took three months “to nail down all the reporting about what Trump knew about coronavirus, when he learned it, and how all that related to the public pronouncements he was making.”



In another interview with another Post colleague, Margaret Sullivan, Woodward insisted that he was aiming for something more substantial than a news bulletin. “I knew I could tell the second draft of history, and I knew I could tell it before the election,” he said, alluding to former Post publisher Phil Graham’s axiom about journalism being history’s first draft.



These claims, to be fair, do stretch credulity. Woodward is the godfather of the type of book that has come to dominate the Trump era: a loosely connected series of scoops—some big, most small—that attempt to piece together, with varying degrees of success, a larger story about the president. Over the last six administrations, Woodward has dutifully provided windows into the rooms where big decisions are made, without providing much else. “Woodward is the ultimate existential reporter—wondrous at getting inside a moment, indifferent to questions of context or meaning,” wrote Slate’s Fred Kaplan in 2004. “In J-school parlance, he’s peerless at uncovering who said what, when, and where; but he has never been good on the fifth W—the why.”

