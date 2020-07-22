Donald Trump Has Permanently Changed the Publishing Industry

Since 2017, a great number of bestsellers have been published about President Trump. Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, published in early 2018, has sold several million copies. (Its less splashy sequel, Siege, was also a bestseller the following year, though it lagged far behind its predecessor.) Bob Woodward’s Fear sold 1.1 million copies its first week. James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty sold 600,000 in its first week. These mega-bestsellers have been surrounded by a host of other, more modest hits. The Mueller Report was a bestseller despite being available for free—and despite the fact that every news outlet in the country covered its key findings in strenuous detail. On the anti-Trump front, there have been books like A Warning, written by an anonymous Trump administration official; A Very Stable Genius, written by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Lenning; and Unhinged, an account of former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman’s time in the White House. There have, at the same time, been a great number of pro-Trump bestsellers: Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered, Gregg Jarrett’s The Russia Hoax, and Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, among a great many others. Though they are overshadowed by their splashier counterparts, Trump is very much driving sales on the right as well.



“In the political science area, we’ve seen a high level of engagement with these books since the beginning of the Trump administration,” McLean said. “While every administration has books written about and for different constituencies, we’ve seen a pretty strong uptick in the number of books that have been written, both on the right and the left, since 2016. Just generally, I think the current polarization of the culture is driving a lot of book sales on all sides.”



The success of a number of other bestsellers—Michelle Obama’s Becoming and a host of anti-racist books, including How to Be an Antiracist and the ever-controversial White Fragility—can certainly be tied, albeit only to an extent, to the current president and the way he’s dominated the culture.



This Trump Effect is even manifesting itself in sales of print copies of the U.S. Constitution. Sales of our nation’s founding document, consistently brisk on the political right—the rise of the Tea Party inspired purchases long before Trump came on the scene—have exploded since Trump took office. In fact, there have been dramatic spikes among buyers of the Constitution at key moments of Trump’s political career: the 2016 Republican National Convention, the presidential election, Trump’s inauguration, the white supremacist uprising in Charlottesville, the Kavanaugh hearings, and the beginning and end of the impeachment hearings.

I once asked a publishing executive why there was no liberal equivalent of the highly partisan conservative imprints that regularly produce bestsellers for conglomerate publishers. He laughed. The rest of the publishing world is liberal, after all—what more could you want? But the recent slew of anti-Trump tomes may be signaling the emergence of a liberal counterbalance to conservative publishing. Either way, it’s becoming more and more clear that the flood of Trump-related bestsellers is likely to keep flowing even if Trump leaves office in January. It’s not hard to imagine a coming wave of tell-alls, especially from those officials who hung around the Trump White House a little too long and who might require a dose of reputation fumigation. There will undoubtedly be a goodly number of retrospectives from the Doris Kearns Goodwin set.



Many of these books will be, like many of the Trump bestsellers we have already seen, almost instantly disposable. The media does tend to report on the juicy bits and serve them up for free. But there will nevertheless be a hunger for those ineffable things that publishers theoretically provide: nuanced perspective, valuable insight, and the space to dive into complexity. (Indeed, when I asked one editor if he had any concerns about the continuing flood of Trump books he pushed back: “Why should I? People should want to know about this stuff!”)



The silver lining for many in the industry is that the profits raked in from selling pinguid Trump books can be redistributed to more deserving books. Publishing is notorious for its reliance on guesswork—many in the industry are fond of comparing it to gambling or venture capitalism, though it is slightly more seemly than either of those endeavors. But the sales of these books have cannibalized other categories. “When we see rises in nonfiction, we generally see that come from somewhere else,” McLean told me. “As a general trendline, it has come, in my opinion, from fiction. The cultural conversation is so intense, and people are thinking so much about what’s going on with themselves personally and with the larger culture that there’s more reading going on in nonfiction.”



This is not irreversible or fatal. There have been a number of recent positive developments in fiction sales. Although some still mourn the loss of Oprah’s (original) Book Club and Jon Stewart’s Daily Show, publishers have found valuable partners in Reese Witherspoon and Jenna Bush, whose book clubs have become enormously popular. But the decline in other areas—particularly what is known as the “midlist,” publishing’s middle class—is serious.

