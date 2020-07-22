Donald Trump Has Permanently Changed the Publishing Industry

This Trump Effect is even manifesting itself in sales of print copies of the U.S. Constitution. Sales of our nation’s founding document, consistently brisk on the political right—the rise of the Tea Party inspired purchases long before Trump came on the scene—have exploded since Trump took office. In fact, there have been dramatic spikes among buyers of the Constitution at key moments of Trump’s political career: the 2016 Republican National Convention, the presidential election, Trump’s inauguration, the white supremacist uprising in Charlottesville, the Kavanaugh hearings, and the beginning and end of the impeachment hearings.

I once asked a publishing executive why there was no liberal equivalent of the highly partisan conservative imprints that regularly produce bestsellers for conglomerate publishers. He laughed. The rest of the publishing world is liberal, after all—what more could you want? But the recent slew of anti-Trump tomes may be signaling the emergence of a liberal counterbalance to conservative publishing. Either way, it’s becoming more and more clear that the flood of Trump-related bestsellers is likely to keep flowing even if Trump leaves office in January. It’s not hard to imagine a coming wave of tell-alls, especially from those officials who hung around the Trump White House a little too long and who might require a dose of reputation fumigation. There will undoubtedly be a goodly number of retrospectives from the Doris Kearns Goodwin set.



Many of these books will be, like many of the Trump bestsellers we have already seen, almost instantly disposable. The media does tend to report on the juicy bits and serve them up for free. But there will nevertheless be a hunger for those ineffable things that publishers theoretically provide: nuanced perspective, valuable insight, and the space to dive into complexity. (Indeed, when I asked one editor if he had any concerns about the continuing flood of Trump books he pushed back: “Why should I? People should want to know about this stuff!”)

