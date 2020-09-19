The Mighty Ruth Bader Ginsburg

But even if Ginsburg had not been nominated for the court by President Bill Clinton at age 60, after spending 13 years on a lower appeals court, even if she had not spent the better part of the past three decades fighting back against the court’s steady turn toward the right, history would remember Ginsburg as a profound figure in the history of gender discrimination law. As an advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union, she was a brilliant legal tactician and strategist, a lawyer who conceived and then articulated new constitutional concepts and doctrines that later found their way into the body of our laws. She did this in conference rooms and courthouses in hundreds of cases that, drop by drop, changed the way the law saw women and women saw the law. It is no overstatement to say that all of this made her an icon of the women’s rights movement.

I covered the Supreme Court from 1997 to 2018, through the good times for Justice Ginsburg, which were few and far between, and the bad times, which grew increasingly frequent as the court tacked ever rightward. Many say she became more liberal as the years went on. Maybe so. That’s not an uncommon theme in Supreme Court history. But it’s important to remember today that Ginsburg never sat on a court in which Democratic appointees outnumbered their Republican counterparts. She sat instead on a court that today is the most conservative it’s been in nearly a century. So she was always in the minority in that sense, always fighting to try to lessen the harsh impact of the majority’s rule, always trying to make the law more fair and just for women and others.

I remember the soft, polite voice belying the steely mind. I remember the precision with which she bored in on lawyers during oral argument—she got to the point immediately, unlike some of her colleagues—but what strikes me today is what a good and dependable writer she was. In December 2000, amid the chaotic fallout from the presidential election, I remember seeking out and reading her dissent in Bush v. Gore, the decision that handed the election to George W. Bush. It was, in the heat of the moment, with all the cameras on, the best and fastest way to understand the sleight of hand the court’s Republican appointees pulled to put their man in the White House.