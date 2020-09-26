If the history is so clear, why did the panel’s other two judges disagree with her? According to them, they didn’t need to review it to reach a decision in the case. Rather than delving into the complex history and scholarly disputes, they took what they described as a “prudential approach” to the Wisconsin and federal laws in question. The majority found that the laws served an important government objective of stopping violent crime, and noted that the government provided statistical evidence that people convicted of nonviolent felonies were more likely to commit violent crimes in the future. When Kanter cited his own background as proof the law shouldn’t apply to him, the panel urged him to turn to the executive branch or to lawmakers for personal relief.

In other words, where two colleagues saw no need to undertake a probing review of early American history to reach a sweeping conclusion, Barrett saw an imperative to take a different path. Whatever the merits of her approach may be in this case, it also unearthed a curious approach to Americans’ rights in general. People convicted of felony offenses lose more than just the right to own a gun. In many states, for at least some period of time, they also lose the right to vote. To resolve the Second Amendment matter, Barrett noted that the governments hasn’t “introduced any evidence that founding-era legislatures imposed virtue-based restrictions on the right; such restrictions applied to civic rights like voting and jury service, not to individual rights like the right to possess a gun.”

That distinction, suggesting that the right to vote was not an “individual” right, was no accident. She elaborated on her point later to note that “history does show that felons could be disqualified from exercising certain rights—like the rights to vote and serve on juries—because these rights belonged only to virtuous citizens.” By comparison, she argued that gun ownership was an individual right that could only be suspended based on whether the individual in question was dangerous. Kanter, who was convicted of mail fraud, likely wouldn’t qualify as such. “Civic rights” like voting and jury service, on the other hand, can be denied based on whether the individual is “virtuous.”