Donald Trump’s Taxes Aren’t Surprising, But They’re Still a Huge Deal

What would it take for a story about Donald Trump to be surprising? This is, after all, someone who has, in the past few days alone, refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power in November and demanded that his opponent take a drug test before an upcoming presidential debate. The release of the pee tape, an actual murder on Fifth Avenue—these might raise an eyebrow. But at this point, the most surprising thing Donald Trump could do is not act like Donald Trump—not be a venal cretin for the first time in his life.

On Sunday evening, The New York Times published a bombshell report based on 15 years of the president’s tax returns, documents that he has fought to keep from the public. They reveal that Trump is either one of the greatest failures in the history of American business or one of its greatest frauds—and that he is likely both. He has paid almost nothing in taxes over that period and only $750 the year he became president. He has squandered hundreds of millions of dollars on failing businesses. More than $400 million in loans will come due over the next four years, raising the possibility that his creditors could attempt to foreclose on a sitting president. Should he lose the election, he may face prosecution for a host of charges, including tax fraud and money laundering.

It’s damning, but, as the conventional wisdom rang out not long after the piece was published, hardly surprising. We’ve long known that Trump was a phony and a fraud. The Times’ earlier reporting had suggested that Trump hadn’t paid income taxes for several years in the 1980s and ’90s, while his reported net worth is widely considered to be dubious. Even without the facts, it seemed likely that he was hiding his taxes for good reason: In one 2016 presidential debate, Hillary Clinton made the case that Trump’s tax returns likely showed that he was bad at business and deeply dependent on unsavory characters and foreign governments. She was right. His supporters didn’t care.



Trump, the thinking goes, will wriggle out the way he always does, decrying the fake news and boasting, as he did in 2016, that cheating on his taxes proves that he’s a good businessman.



But the presumption that Trump will remain Teflon drastically undersells the content of the Times report. The deep cynicism that has set in about Trump and the American electorate—that nothing he does is surprising, that no revelations about his conduct and character will damage him—is misguided. The Times report is not only incriminating in a way that could have profound consequences for the election but is also the latest contribution to a mass of evidence that will weigh heavily on Trump’s chances.

