The Elite Sisterhood of Amy Coney Barrett

One former member told Democracy Now about reproductive coercion she experienced. Barred from using contraceptives, she said, she was “supposed to have all the children God intended for me, no matter what my health was. I had had eight children and three miscarriages and D&C [dilation and curettage, a procedure to remove tissue from the uterus], often when my health was failing.” Another former member said she was exiled from the group after she told some women in the group that she was attracted to women and they reported her to leadership. The woman told The South Bend Tribune she would “absolutely” be concerned if Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court. “Much of it goes back to the concept of obedience, authority and headship.… When you’re a married woman, your head is your husband but it doesn’t go the other way around. A man can never have a female head.”

Barrett’s membership in such a group, one that seeks control over women, has not stopped some of her defenders from holding her aloft as the symbol of a kind of powerful woman. Ross Douthat at The New York Times defined Barrett as possessing a “combination of elite accomplishment with a faith and a family life,” evidence that could be something he called “a conservative feminism that’s distinctive, coherent, and influential.” That is, there is a feminism that can be made small enough for Amy Coney Barrett, and for women like her. With the allegations made by former People of Praise in mind, it’s hard to imagine where they would fit in such a feminism, one that is often advocated by those who may themselves not feel the urgency of their demands because they are not so in need of achieving them for themselves.

Supreme Court cases shape the lives of its justices, in the sense that they live in this country and under its laws. But the court’s most consequential decisions concern the lives of people who will never have as much power: people without health insurance, people organizing at their workplaces, people facing deportation, people on death row. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg knew this, certainly as it concerned who would be most denied reproductive rights. As she said in a 2015 interview, “We will never see a day when women of means are not able to get a safe abortion in this country.” She knew this was already true, as she also said in 2015: “Poor women don’t have choice.”