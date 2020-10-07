Imagining the Post-Trump Internet

Oddly, or appropriately enough, it was a mid-1990s panic about online porn that prompted the CDA, a set of amendments to the more sweeping Telecommunications Act. Senator Ron Wyden, then a congressional representative, along with (now former) Representative Chris Cox, were concerned that efforts to regulate platforms would backfire, resulting in either platforms broadly suppressing content posted by users (so they could steer clear of any ambiguous cases) or in a complete hands-off approach (so they could claim they had no control at all over what their users post and thus were not liable as the publishers). In response to these issues, Wyden and Cox proposed what became Section 230 of the CDA, which states that an “interactive computer service” cannot be held liable for content posted by its users, whom the law considers to be responsible for their own content. Section 230 also protects platforms from being considered “publishers” should any try to moderate or remove content published by users. Since passage in 1996, the CDA’s “decency” provisions have been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, but Section 230 remains.

Where Section 230 collides with the current conflict over harmful content is this: 230 is commonly cited as the reason that Facebook and other platforms have no reason to act to remove such content. That speaks to the one element of 230—platforms are not legally liable for content posted by their users—but it overlooks what’s critical about the other part, which was meant to keep platforms from throwing up their hands and doing nothing lest they lose legal protections themselves. Some critiques of 230 today say this provision is just too outdated to apply to our current experience of the internet, where social media platforms reign supreme and where both users and profits have soared. But understanding that concentration of power is key to understanding what 230 is and does.

Social media companies have used that power without any significant accountability to their users. Twitter enabled the coordinated harassment campaign known as GamerGate, targeting queer women and women of color, when users could swarm certain hashtags and bombard the people who used them with abuse. Facebook’s infamous “real names” policy locked drag performers and Indigenous people, among others, out of their accounts, because their names were deemed illegitimate. Sex workers have had their content removed or suppressed from just about every social media platform, according to a new report from the collective Hacking//Hustling. (In 2018, I helped the group organize a conference for sex workers, activists, and journalists, to address these issues.) When social media platforms targeted comparatively powerless and marginalized people, they mostly got away with it, and in some cases, still do. Their content bans and account deletions were not considered politically significant. Neither was the evidence Black feminists began collecting in 2014, after being targeted by mass impersonation and trolling campaigns, exposing nascent networks of men’s rights activists and white supremacists who engaged in coordinated harassment.