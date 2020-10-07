Imagining the Post-Trump Internet

On Monday, Trump declared victory in his battle with the coronavirus. By Tuesday, he had moved on, fighting the invisible enemy he apparently blames for keeping his (false) Covid-19 tweets from the public. “REPEAL SECTION 230!!!” he wrote, meaning Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which, in part, defines what kinds of user-generated content websites can host without facing legal liability. In Trump’s mind, Section 230 is enabling platforms to remove his content or any material they find politically objectionable. Instead, the law is what makes platforms like Twitter possible without opening the company up to liability for everything posted by every user. Without 230, platforms would have to act even more like censors, like police.

But focusing narrowly on 230 misses a significant point: While Trump may have been angered by his misinformation tweet being labeled as such, in truth, when a service like Twitter decides to crack down on content, it goes after those people who are far less powerful. While Trump was hospitalized, Twitter announced that “[c]ontent that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against an individual is against our rules,” and that it would remove tweets or put offending accounts into read-only mode. The countless users who had experienced death threats on the platform quickly spotted the power play: When Black, trans, or Muslim people on the platform have been threatened with violence, Twitter has largely looked the other way.

Still, Trump is not alone in targeting this law, in what has become a messy fight over big tech; content moderation; and the unaccountable power of platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The debate over tech platforms’ power has drawn in civil rights activists who typically don’t touch internet policy. It has put Facebook and the power held by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg under intense public scrutiny, though little has changed. The fight has transcended party lines: Republicans and Democrats both compete, in congressional hearings, to rake tech executives over the viral internet coals. And the idea that social media platforms need to be made civilly or even criminally liable for harmful content appears to be gaining ground in Congress.

A new bill introduced last week by Senators Joe Manchin and John Cornyn, the See Something, Say Something Online Act of 2020, joins a host of others introduced in the past year—bills with equally unwieldy titles like the PACT Act, EARN IT, and BAD ADS—all concerned with how these platforms are both empowered and protected by Section 230 of the CDA, which has been described as the law that made the internet as we know it possible or the law that made the internet a “free for all.”

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has waged his own personal war on 230 based on the false premise that social media platforms have an anti-conservative bias, which has now become a rallying cry in venues from the Conservative Political Action Conference to Twitter itself. In May, Trump posted a tweet that just said “REVOKE 230!”—like Tuesday’s tweet, no further explanation needed for his audience. That was as the national uprising in the wake of Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd was just beginning, when social media again made it possible to share evidence of police violence and calls to action quickly and widely. Attorney General Bill Barr issued guidance that people he deemed to be “antifa” should be regarded as domestic terrorists; protest photos became bread crumbs for police looking to charge activists with rioting and other crimes. Then came Barr’s recommendations on revoking 230 protections from “bad actors who purposefully facilitate or solicit content that violates federal criminal law or are willfully blind to criminal content on their own services.”