The Barrett Confirmation Hearings Don’t Have To Be a Waste of Time

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett next week. I am not looking forward to them, and for reasons that have nothing to do with Barrett herself. Supreme Court confirmation hearings as they currently exist are far from a productive use of time for the Senate, the nominee, or the American public. Fifteen years before her own hearings, Justice Elena Kagan described them as “a vapid and hollow charade, in which repetition of platitudes has replaced discussion of viewpoints and personal anecdotes have supplanted legal analysis.”

Why are confirmation hearings so miserable? Partisan and ideological divides play an obvious role. After Robert Bork’s disastrous hearings in 1987, nominees are far more cautious when describing their own views. The nominees’ obligation to show some manner of judicial independence also hinders some lines of questioning. Would-be justices often decline to say how they would decide specific cases or issues on the grounds that it would compromise their impartiality. As a result, the hearings often become an endless loop of questions about Roe v. Wade and other hot-button cases, to which carefully rehearsed answers designed to avoid answering those questions are offered in response. (In Barrett’s case, this manner of interlocution may be even less useful than ever before.) All of these factors, plus the immense stakes involved, make for a maddening and fruitless experience.

I’ve already proposed scrapping this process entirely: remove the president and the Senate from the process of selecting future Supreme Court justices, and instead choose them at random from among active federal judges to serve 18-year terms. But since this would take a constitutional amendment, it’s more of a long-term solution than an immediate form of relief. For now and going forward, it would be more useful if the senators avoided asking questions to which they won’t or can’t get any answers. Instead, they should explore a judicial nominee’s approach to history—and the lessons that can be drawn from it.

How the justices understand American history can influence how they decide cases. Instances abound just from the most recent term. In Ramos v. Louisiana, the court noted how white supremacists used non-unanimous verdicts in criminal cases to dilute African-American influence on juries in its ruling that abolished the practice. In Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, some of the justices pointed to the anti-Catholic bigotry that inspired state-level “Blaine amendments,” which denied state funds to religious schools. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which is perhaps one of the best-written decisions of the last decade, begins with an unforgettable opening line: “At the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise.”

I would like to know about how a nominee thinks about history itself. A justice’s understanding of the revolutionary and founding eras can influence how they interpret the Constitution’s meaning today. Their perception of the Reconstruction era, for example, might shape not only how they read the Fourteenth Amendment, but also how they decide civil-rights cases on every level. And a would-be justice’s understanding of the Warren Court could be instructive about their views on whether the constitutional revolution of the 1950s and 1960s went too far, or not far enough.