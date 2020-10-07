Why Trump’s Experimental Covid-19 Treatment Could Be Bad News for Everyone Else

If beliefs around monoclonal antibodies start circulating based on how Trump seems to be faring or based on his own assertions about the treatments he’s receiving, Murray said, it might affect all clinical trials for monoclonal antibody treatments, not just Regeneron’s. And if these treatments are approved for widespread compassionate use or authorized for emergency use, researchers might never learn in a randomized controlled trial what the best dose is, or whether it treats mild or severe illness better, or the best time to take it. That could have major consequences for treating and preventing the virus—especially among high-risk populations, in whom a vaccine may not work as well.

Monoclonal antibodies could prove useful in certain circumstances, especially when it comes to protecting those at high risk of contracting and dying from the virus. Several pharmaceutical companies have rushed to develop monoclonal antibody treatments for the coronavirus. But none have been approved for use, with several undergoing phase 3 clinical trials to see how well they work. Last week, Regeneron announced in a press release that its cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies seems to reduce viral load and improve symptoms in patients with mild Covid-19 who did not need to be hospitalized. It’s not clear, however, if this treatment would help Trump, who was hospitalized.

That also complicates the argument for compassionate use of the treatment with Trump, Murray pointed out. “Compassionate use usually means that a person is really quite severely ill, that there are no other treatments available to try, and that, in the absence of treatment, the person has a high risk of death,” Murray said. Either Trump is sicker than his doctors are letting on, or he’s receiving the medication outside of the usual recommendations. “It’s kind of shocking for researchers to hear that the president was given compassionate use of a drug.” Neither Murray nor Rasmussen has heard of a case where a president has publicly taken an experimental drug or qualified for compassionate use.