Why Trump’s Experimental Covid-19 Treatment Could Be Bad News for Everyone Else

Soon after President Trump spiked a fever, shares of Regeneron, a pharmaceutical company he has previously invested in, also shot up—along with interest in the company’s experimental Covid-19 treatment. The president, his doctor announced within hours of the public learning Trump tested positive for SARS-CoV-2,

had received the company’s monoclonal antibodies cocktail, which has not been fully tested in humans yet. (His doctor initially incorrectly called the treatment a “polyclonal antibody cocktail,” but it’s actually a dose of two monoclonal antibodies—highly effective antibodies manufactured in a lab to target the virus.) Trump has several ties to the company: He previously owned stock in both Regeneron and Gilead (the maker of the antiviral remdesivir that Trump is also taking) and Regeneron’s founder and CEO, Leonard S. Schleifer, belongs to Trump’s golf club in Westchester County, New York.

The announcement worried experts, and not just because of the potential side effects of taking untested treatments. No matter the outcome of Trump’s illness, using an experimental treatment with such a high-profile official could make it impossible to know whether and how the treatment actually works. That’s particularly troubling in the case of cloned antibodies, which researchers had been particularly enthusiastic about testing, given their potential.

Yet Regeneron’s trial in human participants is nowhere near the end—in fact, it’s still enrolling people, Dr. Ellie Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health, told me. “Having this be so much in the public eye could be really damaging for the trial.” If Trump improves after taking Regeneron’s treatment, people may be less likely to enroll in the trial for fear of getting the placebo, she said.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, agreed. “If Trump gets better, people may think that Regeneron’s drug works, especially if the president attributes his recovery to that medication,” she told me in an email. So far, the president has indeed trumpeted the easiness of his Covid-19 recovery, even if experts, including his own doctor, caution it’s too early to celebrate.

“Having this be so much in the public eye could be really damaging for the trial.”

If Trump experiences side effects or takes a turn for the worse—as may yet happen—people might avoid enrolling in the trial because they believe the treatment won’t work or could even be harmful. While monoclonal antibodies are usually safe in general, “like all drugs, they can have adverse effects, including serious ones. They can produce infusion reactions and may be associated with everything from mild fever or rashes to anaphylactic shock,” Rasmussen said. “Either way, if fewer people are willing to enroll in a randomized controlled trial, it will make determining efficacy very difficult.” These circumstances are “unprecedented,” she said.