The Social Dilemma and the Rise of the Clickbait Documentary

It seems like a waste of money to hire an actor to play the “algorithm guy” when there are actual algorithm creators being interviewed in the film. But The Social Dilemma is loath to assign responsibility for the collective illness that is the internet, other than to go on about the big and bad and powerful “system.” As a result, the movie is less an indictment of Silicon Valley and its creators than a primary example of the way the profit-driven algorithm has come to govern not just our social lives but also our relationship to art and culture.

None of the information in the film is particularly new. Most of us know about targeted ads and have noticed predictive algorithms reflecting our search history back at us. We have read about fake news and Cambridge Analytica. Social media is addictive, obviously, which is one of the film’s central themes. What’s new is the purveyors of this information: the remorseful, self-aware warriors turned conscientious objectors of Silicon Valley.

The film’s interviewees take turns lamenting the way their utopian dream of connecting people “lost its way” and explaining, to an increasingly eerie musical score, how social media instead became an extractive, addictive, psychologically damaging, and politically dangerous force. The problem is clear: Tech companies get their money from ads, making our online behavior their currency. This leads them to carelessly feed us cocktails of clickable posts, full of cute animals and family members, but also far-right conspiracies and dysmorphia-inspiring images of beauty.