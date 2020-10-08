Kamala Harris and Mike Pence Tried to Have a Normal Debate. It Didn’t Quite Work.

In the clearest sign that things had only proceeded in a cockeyed direction since the last debate, Pence and Harris were arranged behind a set of hotly debated Plexiglass fortifications, a wan piece of hygiene theater that nevertheless managed to consume a considerable amount of the media’s time this week. It’s not clear that their addition contributed much to anyone’s safety, but they did pay tribute to our New Normal—or if you prefer, the No Normal. If Harris and Pence never quite succeeded in delivering an ordinary, pre-Covid debate experience, it wasn’t for want of trying: For long portions of their face-off, they fell into comfortable rhythms and familiar rhetorical patterns.



Against these strange days, however, they never had a chance. From the outset, moderator Susan Page asserted that “coronavirus is not under control.” Harris leaped at the gilt-edged offering, asserting that the “American people have witnessed the greatest failure of any presidential administration in our history.” She added, “They knew what was happening, and they didn’t tell you. They knew, and they covered it up.”



The matter of the administration’s response is a particularly bad beat for Pence, as he is nominally the head of Trump’s coronavirus task force. With the United States proving to be exceptionally incompetent among its peers on the world stage at fighting off the pandemic, it’s a significant cross for Pence to bear. He bore it, however imperfectly, by simply insisting that the world of hurt America has spent the last year living within was a figment of our imagination. In Pence’s telling, Trump’s early decisions bought valuable time to mobilize the nation and save hundreds of thousands of lives. Harris rather capably cut Pence’s trip to cloud-cuckoo-land short by reminding viewers of the depths of America’s tragedy—more than 210,000 largely unmourned dead—throwing in a reminder that Trump told Washington scribbler Bob Woodward that he’d wanted to play down the pandemic’s seriousness. “I still like playing it down,” he told Woodward, “because I don’t want to create a panic.”