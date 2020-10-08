Kamala Harris and Mike Pence Tried to Have a Normal Debate. It Didn’t Quite Work.

Believe it or not, while it seems like an eternity has passed since the first presidential debate, it was actually only eight days ago. After the lights went down on that frenetic affair—which was marked by President Donald Trump’s raging abandonment of anything resembling decorum, a spectacle so grotesque that it left moderator Chris Wallace defeated and ashamed—you might have looked toward Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate as a respite of sorts. Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are, after all, comparatively conventional politicians who fit within a narrow band of political practices, neither of them prone to giving themselves over to Trump’s wild emotional heights. Their face-off promised something blissfully and recognizably ordinary: a throwback to the Before Times.

Of course, a lot happened in the days that followed the first debate between Trump and Joe Biden, which inevitably colored Wednesday night’s proceedings. Let’s recap: The president and seemingly his entire inner circle contracted Covid-19, and the debate was suspected as being one of the places where the super-spreading took place. The president spent a few hours at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, grew bored almost immediately, potentially exposed members of his Secret Service retinue to the disease while joyriding around the medical campus, got more bored still, abandoned Walter Reed to demonstrate the triumph of his will on the White House balcony by gasping for breath in alarming fashion, and then decamped for his residence, leaving the media to contemplate just how far into the post-post-WTF era we may have strayed.



In the clearest sign that things had only proceeded in a cock-eyed direction since the last debate, Pence and Harris were arranged behind a set of hotly debated Plexiglass fortifications, a wan piece of hygiene theater that nevertheless managed to consume a considerable amount of the media’s time this week. It’s not clear that their addition contributed much to anyone’s safety, but they did pay tribute to our New Normal—or if you prefer, the No Normal. If Harris and Pence never quite succeeded in delivering an ordinary, pre-Covid debate experience, it wasn’t for want of trying: For long portions of their face-off, they fell into comfortable rhythms and familiar rhetorical patterns.



Against these strange days, however, they never had a chance. From the outset, moderator Susan Page asserted that “coronavirus is not under control.” Harris leapt at the gilt-edged offering, asserting that the “American people have witnessed the greatest failure of any presidential administration in our history.” She added, “They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you. They knew and they covered it up.”



The matter of the administration’s response is a particularly bad beat for Pence, as he is nominally the head of Trump’s coronavirus task force. With the United States proving to be exceptionally incompetent among its peers on the world stage at fighting off the pandemic, it’s a significant cross for Pence to bear. He bore it, however imperfectly, by simply insisting that the world of hurt America has spent the last year living within was a figment of our imagination. In Pence’s telling, Trump’s early decisions bought valuable time to mobilize the nation and save hundreds of thousands of lives. Harris rather capably cut Pence’s trip to Cloudcuckooland short by reminding viewers of the depths of America’s tragedy—more than 210,000 largely unmourned dead—throwing in a reminder that Trump told Washington scribbler Bob Woodward that he’d wanted to play down the pandemic’s seriousness. “I still like playing it down,” he told Woodward, “because I don’t want to create a panic.”