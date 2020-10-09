Joe Biden Doesn’t Have to Answer Your Court-Packing Question

This has probably been Joe Biden’s best week since Super Tuesday. Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is imploding, Biden’s lead is expanding (by 10.2 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s poll of polls), and he appears to have a sizable advantage in key swing states. Georgia and Texas may very well be in play. Kamala Harris’s performance in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, which was fine, has already been forgotten, subsumed by the usual flood of Trump news. Biden can simply sit back and watch as his opponent destroys himself—which is, more or less, exactly what Biden has been doing.



But campaign reporters have seized on one flaw: Biden’s refusal to answer questions about whether he would pack the Supreme Court if elected. Hand-wringing about the campaign’s lack of clarity only increased after Harris dodged a question about it during Wednesday’s debate. And it reached a fever pitch after Biden said he’d have an answer “when the election is over.”



“Can he really hold to this same answer for 26 days?” The Washington Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler asked. “Not sure I’ve ever seen a politician explicitly say I’m not telling you what I think about an important issue until after you vote for me,” tweeted Axios’s Jonathan Swan. The Hill’s Joe Concha wrote, “This question should continue to be asked until Biden commits one way or another. A decision of this magnitude altering the course of the third branch of government forever cannot be just shrugged off.”



But Biden and Harris have answered the question—just not in a way that satisfies myopic campaign reporters.



Biden, to be fair, did himself no favors by playing coy. “You’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over” is not a satisfactory answer. Still, it’s not exactly a dodge, either. It is, in fact, a neat summation of his campaign’s actual position. Republicans, right now, are racing to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that opened up after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, only 45 days before the presidential election. In contrast, in 2016, they held a vacancy open for more than a year, rejecting Barack Obama’s nominee on specious historical grounds, and waiting until they regained the White House to confirm a conservative justice. If Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination goes through, Biden can claim, with some authority, that the Republicans have stolen two Supreme Court seats since 2016.

