Is Ohio Still a Swing State?

For most of the summer, downtown Columbus, Ohio, looked like the downtown of many other cities. Depending on the day, protesters might secure some small victory against the ever-growing presence of police officers. They’d take over an intersection, and the police would let them occupy it for a few hours. There were a few days in which no protesters were harmed or arrested. But, as things can go in the streets, the small victories gave way to bigger violences.



Police grew reckless as the city’s mayor, a Democrat named Andrew Ginther, held press conference after press conference claiming that his office would be reviewing videos from the protests for evidence of bad behavior by law enforcement. Videos of police officers pepper-spraying people indiscriminately, or dragging street medics across a sidewalk, or ramming their bikes into crowds. There would be an independent investigator, Ginther said. A review board.

In the long arc of uprising, there have been many so-called victories, thrust upon the masses in the hopes of quieting them. In Columbus, this took the form of two Christopher Columbus statues being ceremoniously removed (a third still stands). One might think that the city was trending toward a new understanding of the legacy of slavery and colonialism in this country. Perhaps the state as well.

But when the marches began to spread into the city’s suburbs, the divide between Columbus and its surroundings was tangible. Even homes with “Black Lives Matter” signs affixed to their lawns harbored concerned people behind screen doors, nervously watching noise-making marchers move down their streets. Some people clutched their phones to their ears frantically, looking around. Others gestured to the police lining the roads, as if to say, do something about this.

The question of what Ohio is, politically speaking, can be boiled down to this dynamic. It used to be considered a swing state, carried by Barack Obama twice, but in a few short years it has moved more firmly into the Republican column. Hillary Clinton was trounced here in 2016. The New York Times declared that Ohio was “fading on the electoral map”—a lost cause.