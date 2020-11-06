Yaa Gyasi Versus the Identity Trap

Late in Homegoing, the debut novel by the Ghanaian-American writer Yaa Gyasi, a character named Marcus is introduced. Marcus is getting a Ph.D. in sociology at Stanford University, and—as happens—is struggling to decide what to write his dissertation about. He wants to study the convict-leasing system in the United States that essentially re-created the conditions of slavery for many African Americans in the South, including his own grandfather, but he feels the story cannot begin or end there. “How could he talk about Great-Grandpa H’s story,” he thinks, “without also talking about his grandma Willie and the millions of other black people who had migrated north, fleeing Jim Crow?” Further still, “if he mentioned the Great Migration, he’d have to talk about the cities that took that flock in. He’d have to talk about Harlem.” Marcus extrapolates further, until he sees no way to complete the project without also including the crack epidemic of the 1980s, the war on drugs, racial disparities in policing, and the way his very presence in the Stanford University library made others uncomfortable.



The moment reads as a guide to Homegoing itself. That novel is daringly expansive, its structure eschewing the idea that the story of Black people could be contained within a single generation or moment. It begins in eighteenth-century Ghana with the story of two half sisters, Effia and Esi. Effia, married off by her stepmother to a British officer, lives a life of luxury in the Cape Coast Castle, the infamous slave-trading fort that millions of Africans were trafficked through before boarding ships bound for the Americas. Esi is one of those enslaved Africans; when we first meet her, she is being held in the castle’s underground dungeon. The novel follows the next seven generations; we see Effia’s line live through the Anglo-Asante wars, respond to the advent of cocoa farming on the Gold Coast, and tangle with the reality of African complicity in the slave trade. Esi’s descendants in the United States endure the failed promises of Reconstruction, flee Jim Crow as part of the Great Migration, witness the Harlem Renaissance firsthand, and later become enveloped in the heroin epidemic of the 1960s.

This transatlantic epic was Gyasi’s effort to work through her own sense of disconnectedness from African American identity. In an op-ed for The New York Times titled “I’m Ghanaian-American. Am I Black?,” Gyasi explains, “I had been brought up to see myself as set apart from what my family called ‘black Americans,’ who stood a rung below what my family called ‘white Americans.’ Neither group was something you wanted to be.” It was in college that she first learned the word diaspora. Reading Chinua Achebe alongside Toni Morrison, she began the process of reconnecting for herself the dots between Africa and Black America through literature. The result was a novel that, though refreshingly ambitious, tended to under-develop its characters, imbuing them with more history than personality at times. Particularly in its ending, Homegoing did little to complicate the idea of diaspora, a concept fraught with tension since its inception. In Stuart Hall’s famous essay on diaspora, he warned against seeing identity as something “taking us back to our roots, the part of us which remains essentially the same across time.” We should instead, Hall encouraged, recognize that “identity is always a never-completed process of becoming,” always in flux.