Yaa Gyasi Versus the Identity Trap

This transatlantic epic was Gyasi’s effort to work through her own sense of disconnectedness from African American identity. In an op-ed for The New York Times titled “I’m Ghanaian-American. Am I Black?,” Gyasi explains, “I had been brought up to see myself as set apart from what my family called ‘black Americans,’ who stood a rung below what my family called ‘white Americans.’ Neither group was something you wanted to be.” It was in college that she first learned the word diaspora. Reading Chinua Achebe alongside Toni Morrison, she began the process of reconnecting for herself the dots between Africa and Black America through literature. The result was a novel that, though refreshingly ambitious, tended to under-develop its characters, imbuing them with more history than personality at times. Particularly in its ending, Homegoing did little to complicate the idea of diaspora, a concept fraught with tension since its inception. In Stuart Hall’s famous essay on diaspora, he warned against seeing identity as something “taking us back to our roots, the part of us which remains essentially the same across time.” We should instead, Hall encouraged, recognize that “identity is always a never-completed process of becoming,” always in flux.

In scope and feel, Transcendent Kingdom is Homegoing’s opposite. Where Homegoing was grand, magical, and expansive, Transcendent Kingdom is earthy, grounded, and small; it is as if the two books should trade titles. The new book focuses on a single character, Gifty, who like Gyasi is the daughter of Ghanaian immigrants who settled in Huntsville, Alabama. When we meet her, she is in her sixth year of a Ph.D. in neuroscience at Stanford University, where she studies “the neural circuits of reward-seeking behavior” by getting mice addicted to the dietary supplement Ensure. Her brother Nana, we learn, succumbed to addiction when she was just a teenager, but this fact, Gifty insists, has nothing to do with her choice of study. This insistence becomes the central tension of the novel.

Transcendent Kingdom is less a search for origins than it is a study of origin stories and the ways they can be wielded against people.

If Gyasi’s first novel was obsessed with roots, now she gives us a character who is made deeply anxious by the suggestion that her past or her family history should define her. Gifty, in essence, resists the very principles that governed Homegoing. The question here is how we bear witness to shared realities while avoiding the traps of stereotype. Animated by this wariness, Transcendent Kingdom is less a search for origins than it is a study of origin stories and the ways they can be wielded against people, particularly ones who grew up poor and Black.