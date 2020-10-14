Amy Coney Barrett’s Gentle Deceptions

Still some hours before Amy Coney Barrett would speak before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Marsha Blackburn used her opening statement to wonder aloud: Why hadn’t more of her colleagues “jumped at the chance” to back such a “legal superstar” and “working mom”? She had an answer. “As today’s increasingly paternalistic and frankly disrespectful arguments have shown, if they had their way, only certain kinds of women would be allowed into this hearing.” In this fantasy, senators who opposed the nomination were cast as the real “handmaidens” of the patriarchy.

Barrett—perfectly composed, as advertised—did her part to appear as an impersonal and pure vessel for the law. “Part of the rationale for courts adhering to the rule of law, and for judges taking great care to avoid imposing their policy preferences, is that it’s inconsistent with democracy,” she said Tuesday. “Nobody wants to live in accord with the law of Amy. I’m sure not even my children would want to do that.”

As the confirmation hearings opened on Monday, voters in Georgia formed lines that would crawl on for 11 hours before some could cast their ballots. A panel of federal judges would soon rule that voters in all of Harris County, Texas, home to more than four million people, only needed one ballot drop-off box. The long lines in Georgia were owing to the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that rolled back parts of the Voting Rights Act, and in Texas, three of the judges ruling on the accessibility of ballot boxes were appointed by Trump. Millions of voters are at the mercy of such court rulings, and in an election during which Republicans are racing to get Barrett confirmed before Trump misses his chance. Somehow, in this mix, Barrett told the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that what Congress does is about “policy preferences,” in contrast with what she does as a judge, which is not.

The lie isn’t worth pointing out. But the soft power behind it is: delivered in an even tone, politely firm when needed. As one of her law professors recently told a reporter, “The great things [sic] about Amy is she was never a problem.” There’s a strong conservative women’s lineage behind it, the path laid out by the late conservative political operator Phyllis Schlafly, as Sarah Jones at New York argued ahead of the hearings. The voice and presentation were a strange mix of two things Barrett is not: the kind of woman who cheerfully delegates politics to her husband and a cool-headed jurist guided in her decisions only by a literal reading of the Constitution. How dare anyone think there were strongly held convictions under there?

That is the big conceit of the hearings, wrapped in paper-thin layers of motherhood and faith. It is only more galling because you can clearly find evidence of Barrett’s beliefs. She was a member of a faculty anti-choice group at Notre Dame. She signed an advertisement stating that the legacy of Roe v. Wade was “barbaric.” Yet on Tuesday, Barrett told a struggling Senator Dianne Feinstein that she has been “forthright” about her views on abortion. Feinstein even fed her the “forthright” line. Her disclosure questionnaire for the Senate may not have stated that she had an opinion one way or another on Roe. But that’s only accurate because she did not disclose the ad, placed by a group that wants to criminalize abortion providers, until The Guardian disclosed it for her.