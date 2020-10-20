The Media Is Falling for Republicans’ New Anti-Trump Narrative

But both are also previewing an absurd line we’ll hear again and again during Biden’s first term, should it come to pass: that Republicans didn’t really back the president. They’ll say they quietly opposed him, even as they voted with him nearly 100 percent of the time and supported him through numerous self-inflicted crises. It’s not a question of if they’ll do this, but when, with Sasse and Cornyn showing us that some Republicans aren’t waiting for the results to come in on Election Day. The big question is whether they will get away with it.



The idea of a secret Trump resistance within the White House and Republican Party has been a minor subplot of the past four years. Bob Woodward’s Fear presented Gary Cohn as the republic’s last line of defense—he would pluck executive orders off the president’s desk, blocking trade wars that would have wrecked relationships with key allies and ratcheted up global tension. One still-anonymous administration official wrote a bombshell New York Times op-ed titled “I am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” as well as a book about the president’s unfitness for office.



A number of people who worked closely with Trump, including former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former Chief of Staff John Kelly, have brought their complaints to the press, calling the president everything from “a moron” to “the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.” Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security official, has appeared in ads for Joe Biden and written a Washington Post op-ed warning that “the country is less secure as a direct result of the president’s actions.”

