Why Anonymous’s Trump Tell-All Is a Sham

One thing we have not been lacking are shocking first-hand accounts of the president’s behavior. Tip sheets like Politico’s Playbook and Axios lead the day with accounts of the president’s erratic behavior, while newspapers like The New York Times and The Washington Post have made a veritable genre of the president-has-lost-his-damn-mind story. We know how this story goes: He has shut himself off in the residence, live-tweeting as he flips through cable news channels. He rages at cabinet officials and aides. He muses about some barbaric remedy for undocumented immigration, or the U.S. military nuking hurricanes. And he is obsessed with conspiracy theories about the Deep State’s campaign to bring him down.



Trump entered office promising he would be the “most transparent president in history” and he has, in a weird way, kept that promise: His administration has been defined by an endless torrent of leaks that reveal both critical information (such as his phone calls with foreign leaders) and juicy tidbits about the president’s mental and emotional state.



The author of A Warning promises to be above such tawdry gossip. Their 2018 op-ed made the case that they were part of a loose-knit group of bureaucrats out to protect the country from a mad king. They were doing their part “thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.” But the op-ed itself is really a well-worn list of criticisms of the president: He is “immoral” and “engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed, and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.”



Wolff and Woodward depicted the exact same dynamic over the course of three books. (Anonymous’s portrait of a group of civil servants dedicated to thwarting the president’s most destructive impulses fits neatly with Woodward’s portrait of a White House in which aides were regularly hiding executive orders from the president.) Far from being a unique insight into a unique presidency, A Warning’s best-case scenario is to be a fourth installment in what has become a series of long narratives about the president’s daily misdeeds. If Anonymous has a Ukraine-like bombshell to drop, why don’t they report it up the chain, as the whistleblower did, instead of writing a book about it?



Much of the discussion about A Warning has focused on the financial dimensions of Anonymous’s book deal with Twelve Books, an imprint of Hachette. The book, agent Matt Latimer told The Washington Post, could have fetched a seven-figure advance, but “was not written for financial reasons.” Instead, its author would donate a “substantial amount of any royalties to the White House Correspondents Association and other organizations that fight for a free press that seeks the truth.”

