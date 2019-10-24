Why Anonymous’s Trump Tell-All Is a Sham

But that is where the parallels end. The author of A Warning is not really like the whistleblower who risked his career—and possibly more—in reporting Trump’s possibly criminal behavior through the proper channels. They are more like Michael Wolff or Bob Woodward, their book another gossipy tale of palace intrigue in which a cabal of heroic civil servants tries to save the republic from a norms-busting ogre.



In fact, Anonymous’s book promises to be an even more ethically compromised account than Wolff’s Fire and Fury and Siege or Woodward’s Fear, which are notorious for their thin and difficult-to-parse sourcing. Unlike Anonymous, Wolff and Woodward are at least journalists, with no serious political agenda. This Deep State Elena Ferrante, in contrast, is someone who has continued to work for Trump because of, in the words of their 2018 op-ed, of the “bright spots … that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military, and more.”



One thing we have not been lacking are shocking first-hand accounts of the president’s behavior. Tip sheets like Politico’s Playbook and Axios lead the day with accounts of the president’s erratic behavior, while newspapers like The New York Times and The Washington Post have made a veritable genre of the president-has-lost-his-damn-mind story. We know how this story goes: He has shut himself off in the residence, live-tweeting as he flips through cable news channels. He rages at cabinet officials and aides. He muses about some barbaric remedy for undocumented immigration, or the U.S. military nuking hurricanes. And he is obsessed with conspiracy theories about the Deep State’s campaign to bring him down.

