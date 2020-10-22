The Native Vote Is Crucial This Election—and Under Threat

Speaking with The Washington Post for a cringe-inducing piece about the influx of people moving to Montana, Candace Carr Strauss, the CEO of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, offered a potential selling point: “We are 98 percent Caucasian,” she told the paper. “We haven’t, thankfully, seen a lot of the unrest other places have seen.”

Carr Strauss’s claim is wrong—as the Post notes, the last census marked the state as 89 percent white—but the idea of certain places being havens for whiteness often has very little to do with actual numbers. Seven percent of the state population identifies as Native American, which also isn’t some well-kept secret. The flags of the eight sovereign Indigenous nations whose lands fall within Montana’s boundaries fly directly in front of the state capitol. Contrary to popular belief and the stuff of white fantasy, Native people have not disappeared from the planet—or electoral politics.

As in Nevada and Arizona, among other states, Indigenous voters in Montana have the potential to decide major statewide races for Senate and the presidency. Carr Strauss may have erased Indigenous people from her imagined state, but Republicans in power know they’re there. They’ve legislated accordingly: hamstringing the census, adding voter ID requirements, restricting ballot collection efforts, and reducing mail-in voting and early voting locations. As the final weeks of the election cycle wind down, tribal communities across the country—including in places where their votes will help determine the outcome of Senate seats and the presidency—will try to overcome these barriers and remind Americans of their political weight.

On Wednesday, The New Yorker published a piece by E. Tammy Kim that examined Montana’s two crucial swing voter blocs ahead of the 2020 election: union members and tribal citizens. After all, it was Native voters who helped Democratic Senator Jon Tester win a tight reelection bid in 2018, with Tester claiming majorities in numerous reservation districts. The same proved true in his first run for Senate in 2006, when Native voters pulled the lever for him at a near 2-to-1 margin. It’s in part why Tester has spent the previous 12 years acting as one of the few supporting voices for Native issues on the Senate floor and in committee. Montana’s Native population is once again being called upon in 2020, this time to help elect a second Democrat for Senate in current Governor Steve Bullock. And like Tester, Bullock has recognized that the Native vote is indispensable, making numerous trips to the reservations in the state to try and turn out the vote.

The same is true in Nevada, where Donald Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 2.4 points in a state where Native people constitute just under 2 percent of the population. Just as the Montana tribes pushed Tester into office, Nevada’s Indigenous population was one of the factions that helped elect Senator Harry Reid in his razor-thin 1998 reelection campaign. Similarly, in Arizona, where Joe Biden is polling nearly four points ahead of Trump as of this writing, Native voters, at 5.3 percent of the state’s population, are being leaned on by Democrats to secure the state for the former vice president. As a Democratic operative told Vox earlier this year, “The difference when you have high turnout in the Native community and you convince them to vote for you—that’s the difference between winning and losing.”