The Emerging, Tenuous “Essential Worker” Vote

Low-wage workers have historically voted at lower rates than those with higher incomes, due to a combination of various voter suppression tactics and widespread disillusionment with a political system that rarely works in their favor, the latter of which is compounded by minimal or only sporadic political outreach from either major party. But a survey of 1,200 low-wage workers in swing states conducted by United for Respect and the polling firm Lake Research last month found that an overwhelming 87 percent of respondents said they were motivated to vote this election. Significant majorities of the workers polled also said they were in favor of measures like requiring companies to offer paid leave (79 percent) and instituting predictable work schedules (75 percent), and an overwhelming 80 percent agreed that companies going bankrupt should be required first to pay severances to workers and protect their 401(k)s before paying off investors or CEOs. A majority of respondents also said they favored policies like Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and breaking up corporate monopolies.

That said, if the individuals surveyed were broadly supportive of pro-worker policies, partisanship was another matter entirely. According to the poll, respondents were only somewhat more likely to say they supported Democratic congressional candidates over Republicans; similarly, while 49 percent of respondents said they were going to vote for Biden in November, 41 percent said that they were planning to back Trump. Though the Democratic Party may have been a political home of sorts for the working class throughout the twentieth century, in 2020, no presidential contender has an automatic claim to workers’ votes. That’s largely the result of both parties’ increasing neglect of the interests of workers for those of the elite, a trend that will no doubt take more than one election cycle to reverse.

This year, though, Trump’s miserable handling of the pandemic and his inability to shepherd a second stimulus through the ranks of his own party present a new (if also immensely tragic) opportunity for the Democrats to reinvigorate their former working-class base. But Crippen told me that when he speaks with other workers about voting, it’s clear that the first thing on everyone’s mind is safety on the job, rather than allegiance to a specific candidate or political party. Politicians who genuinely prioritize workers’ well-being, Crippen said, will be the ones who resonate with essential workers this election season. “They’re going to go for the person that puts their safety first and actually makes them feel essential,” he said. Biden’s campaign, for its part, has sought to amplify his bid for workers’ votes in the home stretch before the election; Biden has met with essential workers in battleground states and has promised to boost pay for those on the front lines. “We have been working really hard to try and get coronavirus under control, and I just see them as the people to help get that set into motion,” one public health worker in Minnesota told a local news station after attending an event held by Jill Biden a few weeks ago.