Can Podcasts Save Local News?

One issue that has already cropped up is representation, especially given that each city will have only one “host.” As Plotz told me, “It’s hard to attempt to speak broadly for a city if you’re talking out of just a single perspective, which is why we need people who are incredibly curious and also see that and know that about themselves. I’m not saying that in every city that every staff is going to perfectly mirror the demographics of that city. But we do need for this organization broadly to have a real variety of voices and backgrounds. One of the things you note as you go back and look at the history of the ‘voices’ of these cities is that a lot of them were white guys, often pretty conservative white guys. That’s not going to fly.”



Podcasting is appealing economically because it is, with subscriptions, the only healthy revenue stream in media—at least for now. It resembles, in some ways, the internet before Facebook and Google took over. There are a number of creators and advertisers, and rates are generally pretty high. The Ringer was recently sold to Spotify for $300 million on the strength of its dozens of podcasts. With high ad rates, podcasting revenue can fund a decent-sized media organization. One could easily see a small newsroom growing out of a successful podcast and newsletter launch—a sustainable, if smaller, way to fix the local news problem.



That, of course, is dependent on the podcasting advertising market staying healthy, something that is far from guaranteed, especially given Spotify’s recent acquisition of several audio companies. Concentration has been a disaster for media, and the success of City Cast, as with many other audio companies, is predicated on a healthy marketplace.

