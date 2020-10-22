Can Podcasts Save Local News?

No one knows what to do about the crisis in local news. Recent research from Pew Research Center includes a host of depressing statistics: More than 50 percent of all newsroom jobs have been lost since 2009. One in five media workers lives in New York or Los Angeles. One in four large newspapers has laid off employees since 2017. This year has, once again, been a nightmare for the media industry, with job losses in the thousands amidst a raging pandemic.

The causes of the decline in local news are varied—technological change, the rise of social media, private equity, ongoing fallout from the 2008 economic collapse—and the consequences are severe. A quarter of all newspapers have died in the last 15 years, leaving news deserts scattered throughout the country. Many of those that have survived are shells of their former selves. Important stories about corruption, crime, and everyday life go unreported. The local news crisis is also a democratic crisis, leaving citizens uninformed about vital issues.



The biggest problem facing new local news ventures is that the economic model newspapers relied on for more than a century—advertising—is no longer viable. Google and Facebook have swallowed the ad industry over the last decade, driving down revenue and making it difficult to support the large newsrooms of journalism’s heyday.



City Cast, a new venture, is trying to buck that trend with a model based on two of the industry’s rare bright spots: podcasting and newsletters. The project is being led by former Slate editor-in-chief and current Atlas Obscura CEO David Plotz, in conjunction with Graham Holdings, which formerly owned the Washington Post and currently owns Slate, the podcasting company Megaphone, and several local TV stations. Set to launch this winter, City Cast aims to fill the void being left by traditional media—and to restore some of the spunk and personality of an older era.



Recent efforts to rebuild the tattered local news industry have largely focused on replicating older models. Report for America places young journalists in newsrooms. Facebook and Google have pledged to highlight existing local news sources and provide millions in grants—penance, perhaps, for decimating the industry. Late last month, Axios announced that it would be launching newsletters in four cities—Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, and Tampa—focusing on business, technology, and education.

