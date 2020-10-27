Brett Kavanaugh Will Have His Revenge on America

Among the justices to explain their reasoning was Kavanaugh, who articulated a Trumpian view of the election process. In his eyes, votes counted after the stroke of midnight on Election Day are inherently suspect; news organizations’ projections of the winner carry the same weight as the legal certification of the results; and Democrats’ efforts to ensure voters’ ballots are counted despite Post Office delays and the ongoing pandemic are destabilizing and delegitimizing to the electoral process. It was a coldly partisan vision of how American elections should be run, often unmoored from fact or reasoning. If this reasoning had sprung from the pen of the vast majority of Americans, it could be dismissed as ignorant; from Kavanaugh, it is unabashed partisanship.

In a moment of cinematic timing, the court’s order came down just moments before the Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the ninth justice. Barrett proceeded to the White House, where she took one of two oaths to become a Supreme Court justice in an outdoor ceremony led by Justice Clarence Thomas. Then, in a highly unusual move, she joined President Donald Trump on the White House balcony for what amounted to a campaign photo op before an audience of his closest political supporters. If two of the court’s leading conservatives wanted to signal that they were political actors instead of impartial jurists, they could not have done a better job.

Pres Trump escorts Justice Barrett up the South Portico steps to the balcony outside the Blue Room as invited guests applaud on the South Lawn beneath. pic.twitter.com/AxFfvJ0mA8 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 27, 2020

In shadow docket cases, unlike normal cases, there is no written opinion summarizing the views of the majority. Their reasoning must instead be synthesized from any concurring opinions written by those justices, if they exist. Chief Justice John Roberts briefly argued that the court was justified to intervene when a federal court changed state election laws but not when a state supreme court did so, thus explaining his vote in the Pennsylvania election case earlier this month (when he voted with the three liberal justices to allow the state to count all ballots received by November 6). Justice Neil Gorsuch critiqued the lower court for imposing its own rules on Wisconsin because of the pandemic when state officials had already made significant accommodations. Kavanaugh largely agreed with Gorsuch’s reasoning but added to it by explaining why he thought state ballot deadlines were sacrosanct.