Car Companies Have Been Knowingly Screwing the Planet for Half a Century

At this point, you have to wonder which heavily polluting industries didn’t know about climate change half a century ago. This week, E&E News published a months-long investigation showing that Ford and General Motors—the country’s two largest automakers—knew about the risks their business posed to climate change all the way back in the 1960s, and did nothing to stop it. Worse still, they funded lobbying to make sure governments didn’t act, either.

The outlines of this story are by now broadly familiar, from ExxonMobil to Shell to electric utilities: Earnest scientists decades back saw big companies as exciting and innovative places to continue on in their field with ample funding. They found concerning signs that those companies’ core business was fueling greenhouse gas emissions and raising temperatures, which seemed like it would have a considerable impact on human and planetary wellbeing in the decades to come. They presented those findings to a set of largely indifferent higher-ups, who squirreled them away and plowed ahead with business as usual. When global warming caught the public’s attention some years later, in 1988, they joined other polluters in casting doubt on the same type of science their own in-house researchers had presented long ago. As a result, they were able to fend off policies that might threaten their bottom lines.

Like Exxon, Shell, and electric utility companies, Ford and GM—in addition to funding climate denying think tanks—also joined the Global Climate Coalition (GCC), which actively targeted U.S. involvement in the Rio Earth Summit in 1992. Its biggest win would be the Byrd-Hagel Resolution, barring U.S. involvement in the Kyoto Protocol or any other UN agreement that would “mandate new commitments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions” for wealthier countries in the Global North, “unless the protocol or other agreement also mandates new specific scheduled commitments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions for Developing Country Parties within the same compliance period.” It was a GCC talking point parroted by automakers in a well-funded advertising campaign against Kyoto, as E&E News points out. It passed through the Senate unanimously in 1997. Though the GCC has long since disbanded, its framework has been deeply influential in shaping U.S. strategy at global climate talks ever since. Through both Democratic and Republican administrations, U.S. negotiators have pursued voluntary agreements that whitewash questions about the historical responsibility of wealthy nations in fueling warming that’s now hitting less-developed countries hardest.



Ford and GM, via spokespeople, told E&E News that all that is ancient history. “There is nothing we can say about events that happened one or two generations ago since they are irrelevant to the company’s positions and strategy today,” a GM spokesman said. Defending his company, a Ford representative said the car company is “addressing it right now” with investments in electric vehicles, and plans to make its manufacturing plants run on 100 percent renewable energy in 15 years. In other words: They’re a part of the solution now, not the problem.

Or are they? The transportation sector remains the single biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., making up 28 percent of all carbon emissions. At this point, no respectable Fortune 500 Company today would dare to suggest climate change is a hoax or fund people that do, as they have in the past. Instead, however, they’re writing themselves into a future where plenty of science would suggest their business model doesn’t belong.