Donald Trump Doesn’t Have a Second Act

Here we finally are—on the cusp of what, after many false alarms, really might be the beginning of the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. But given ample reasons to remain uneasy about what will happen next week, we might turn instead to recalling a few sure things about the way the Trump campaign, now mostly over, has gone. Trump’s unpopularity made reelection an uphill climb even before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, which is worsening with the encroachment of colder weather and the winter months. Trump and his strategists ultimately did little over the course of the year to help matters, and nothing about their bizarre late turn towards material on Joe Biden’s son Hunter suggests that it will be able to buoy their electoral hopes.

Trump can’t really be faulted for not thinking or planning ahead. He was impeached for a convoluted effort to surface some dirt about Hunter that began in the middle of last year—an effort that was probably given an unwitting assist by Democrats in their decision to try him exclusively for it. The trial has been mostly forgotten, and for a while it seemed like Hunter Biden would be too. Trump was happy to mention him here and there afterwards in his speeches and interviews, but the campaign eventually shifted to a more direct line of attack: That Joe Biden is an old man who is sure to hand over the reins to more able, and more radical, figures on the left if elected. Inshallah, as Biden now says.

But Biden—a fully known quantity to the electorate after four years as Vice President, a position he was offered to reassure moderates and conservatives about Obama—has given voters little reason to believe that Trump’s portrayal is accurate. As protests against police violence erupted across the country in late spring, the dog-whistles sounded louder and the charges against him became more specific. Biden, Trump alleged, was an antifa sympathizer unwilling to denounce rioters and looters and certain to allow the flow of violent undesirables into America’s suburbs.

To the surprise and probable dismay of centrists eager for reasons to condemn left-wing activists, that message, as best as we can tell, has totally failed. Earlier this month, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that voters still regard Trump as more of an extremist than Biden. And Trump’s persistence with it over the summer, even as the polls continued to slide away from him, seemed to indicate a fully broken campaign. The notion that he’s a political genius has always been silly and unfounded, but the ineptitude of the Republican political machine supporting him—a vast network of old hands, hacks, and pundits sadly well versed in the dark arts of reactionary political messaging—has been a bit surprising to witness these past few weeks. Many liberal and left commentators, this writer included, assumed there would be an abrupt pivot away from direct attacks on Biden and an effort, animated by racism, sexism, and Trump’s favorite sociocultural anxieties, to shift attention towards more vulnerable targets—more tangents about the Squad perhaps, or a full court press against Kamala Harris.

So far, those assumptions have proven totally wrong. Trump references AOC every now and then and his supporters and surrogates have taken jabs at Harris’ name and personality. But for the most part, Donald Trump is finishing out this campaign exactly as he began—not just in the sense that he began this particular year talking about Hunter Biden but also in the sense that this campaign has been reduced to a cargo cult-like repetition of the final weeks of the last one, in 2016. A laptop with supposedly damning material has been produced. The contents of supposedly damning emails are being published. An evidently critical figure—one Tony Bobulinski—has been brought to a debate and is being paraded around the conservative press to talk about what the Bidens have supposedly been up to. And the formal messaging is, again, being undergirded by viral nonsense.