Don’t Let Miles Taylor Get Away With Being a Fraud

The overall sense is of a cabal of patriots who are in shock at what is happening around them (variations of “We all watched with a sense of doom” are peppered throughout) but are serious-minded and competent: They excel at stymying the president and yet, miraculously, evade responsibility for his administration’s moral failings. It is a portrait curiously at odds with much of what is happening in many departments under Trump. This is, after all, a government in which the Postal Service is barely functioning and the Department of the Interior is pushing Trump ads on its Instagram account. Taylor was offering a warning but also a reason to breathe easy: There are people working behind the scenes to make sure that Trump only fucks stuff up so much.



The biggest problem with both documents is that they had so little new insight. Taylor always privileged preserving his own anonymity over providing the public with relevant information. Taking every precaution not to be found out meant that he couldn’t actually write much that was interesting or informative. After all, if he were to take us inside the Department of Homeland Security, where he worked, then we would know that he worked at the Department of Homeland Security!



Now that we know that Anonymous was Taylor, however, it’s clear that there was extra motivation for obscuring particulars of his identity. Knowledge of Taylor’s involvement with the child separation policy would have jeopardized his growing status as a hero of the hashtag resistance, since he was actually complicit in the president’s horrific agenda.

